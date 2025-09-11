‘Emma Is Not Caring for Him’: Julia Roberts’ Role in Bruce Willis’ Care Raises Alarm as His Dementia Battle Worsens After Wife Moves Him Out

Actress Julia Roberts reportedly has quietly stepped forward to offer support to her longtime friend Bruce Willis and his family as the Hollywood icon continues his battle with frontotemporal dementia.

This news arrives just days after Willis’s devoted wife, Emma Heming, revealed that the “Die Hard” star was moved into a separate home away from her and their children, leaving many to wonder about his experience with caregivers.

Julia Roberts is supporting Bruce Willis and his family during his dementia battle while defending wife Emma against what seems to be unfair social media criticism. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for WarnerMedia; emmahemingwillis/Instagram)

Reports indicate the “Pretty Woman” star is actively reaching out to both Willis’ current spouse and his ex-wife Demi Moore, making it clear she stands ready to help during this challenging time.

‘She Regrets Not Divorcing Him’: Bruce Willis’ Wife Slams Critics Offering Their ‘Two Cents’ After Controversial Move Amid Actor’s Dementia Battle

Roberts, 57, has maintained a decades-long friendship with Willis, 70, that began during their collaboration on Robert Altman’s 1992 film, “The Player.” Their professional relationship blossomed into a genuine bond that extended through multiple projects, including memorable scenes together in “Ocean’s Twelve.” She now considers Willis as family who provided crucial support during her early Hollywood years.

“Bruce became a bit of a big brother to Julia back then,” one person allegedly close to her told RadarOnline.

According to a new tabloid report, Roberts has been monitoring Willis’ condition closely since he stepped away from acting in 2022.

“Julia is paying close attention to Bruce’s situation, and when he pulled back from acting a couple of years ago, she made it clear to Emma and Demi that if Bruce needed anything – whether it be a visit or a nice voicemail – she would be there for him,” an alleged insider revealed.

However, news of Roberts’ compassionate involvement has sparked unexpected controversy on social media.

When RadarOnline posted its purported scoop about Roberts on their Instagram, people celebrated Julia, but many blasted his wife, Emma, despite the family repeatedly celebrating her for being a great caregiver.

One supporter wrote, “That’s wonderful she’ll an amazing woman with a great heart and a wonderful personality. I love what she’s doing for Bruce and his family by helping him out. God bless her heart.” However, positive sentiment was overshadowed by negative comments questioning Emma’s dedication.

Another social media user expressed skepticism, stating, “Where is Bruce’s wife??? This should be about HER and Bruce!”

The criticism became particularly harsh, with one commenter writing, “Glad to hear about Julia Robert’s stepping in, I have a lot of respect for her, but if you follow Bruce Willis struggles from day 1, I have no respect for his wife. All she ever did was blog and complain on how hard it is to take care of him, blah blah blah.”

Additional comments on Facebook suggested, “Don’t believe this Bruce is getting 24/7 care now and doesn’t even live at home Emma is not caring for him either.”

These misconceptions are wrong and stand in stark contrast to what Bruce’s family has said about her commitment to the box office hero.

Demi Moore recently appeared alongside Emma on “The Oprah Podcast” to publicly defend her former husband’s current wife and highlight the burden she has shouldered. Moore acknowledged the unique challenges Emma faces, stating, “Being the ex-wife, even though our family is very connected, is an interesting position. So much fell on Emma to really figure this whole thing out.”

I think his wife is anything but devoted! imo — Tracey McCall (@TraceyM86393359) September 9, 2025

The “Ghost” actress praised Emma’s handling of Bruce’s deteriorating condition.

“I have so much compassion for Emma in this, being a young woman. There’s no way that anybody could have anticipated where this was going to go, and I really think she’s done a masterful job. She has been so dedicated to forging the right path,” Moore explained.

Bruce’s daughters from his marriage to Demi have consistently supported Emma’s caregiving efforts, with Tallulah frequently expressing gratitude for her stepmother’s devotion.

Willis’ health journey began with an aphasia diagnosis in 2022, which affects communication abilities. The following year, his condition progressed to frontotemporal dementia, a devastating disease that impacts personality, behavior, and language. Emma made the difficult decision to move Bruce to a specialized residence.

The path to understanding Bruce’s condition wasn’t immediate for Emma, who initially struggled with confusion about her husband’s changing behavior. She admitted to contemplating divorce before learning of her husband’s diagnosis.

“We were so connected, so enmeshed, and yet all of a sudden, things just started falling apart,” Emma revealed on “The Oprah Podcast.” Once she understood the reality, she transformed into Bruce’s advocate.

Emma has documented her caregiving journey in an upcoming book titled “The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path.”

As reports indicate, Roberts is stepping into this circle of support surrounding Bruce Willis and his family; her involvement serves as a reminder that true friendship transcends Hollywood glamour. While social media critics continue their attacks, Emma has demonstrated remarkable strength.