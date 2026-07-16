‘He Got Finessed!’: White House Fires Back at Boosie and Brutally Shuts Down Any Involvement in His Claim of Being Scammed in $600K Presidential Pardon Fiasco

The White House denies that President Donald Trump has been granting pardons in exchange for money.

Trump, 80, and his business partners have been accused of profiting off his presidency.

But his administration is drawing the line at pay-to-play clemency schemes; saying otherwise would be an admission of an illegal practice.

Boosie Badazz paid lobbyists $600,000 for a Trump pardon that never came — now he’s seeking arbitration to get his money back. (Photo: @boosienewig/Instagram)

Talk of the president granting forgiveness for federal crimes in exchange for bribes resurfaced in headlines due to a recent lawsuit.

Rapper Boosie Badazz claims he paid lobbyists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman and their firm JM Burkman & Associates $600,000 last years to obtain a pardon from Trump.

He is seeking to remove penalties from a 2025 gun possession from his record.

His contract guaranteed the “Wipe Me Down” artist a $300,000 refund if the firm failed to complete the process by the deadline. Boosie says the operatives falsely told him Trump had granted the pardon in January, but his legal team later discovered Trump had never reviewed the application. Boosie then took to social media to explain the fallout. He declared he had been scammed and accusing the duo of refusing to return the $300,000.

One post read, “EVERYONE U SAID U REACHED OUT TO FOR MY PARDON HAS SAID U R LYING EVERY NAME YOU NAMED HAS DENIED YOUR ALLEGATIONS EVERYBODY U NAMED WILL HAVE THEY TIME TO SPEAK. ITS GETTING HOT SO WHERE DID THE MONEY GO ? I THOUGHT TRUMP SIGNED THE PARDON? I THOUGHT U HAD THE PRESIDENT ON SPEED DIAL? U SHOULDVE DID YOUR RESEARCH BEFORE TRYING TO JACK ME LIKE U DID THE OTHERS.”

JACK SHUT YO LYING ASS UP‼️TALKING ABOUT THIS STUFF N HOUSTON MESSED UP THE PARDON . U WAS SUED N MARCH THIS HAPPED AT THE END OF MAY ‼️😜DONT START LYING NOW I GAVE U 3 MONTHS TO SEND MY MONEY BACK‼️TALKING ABOUT TRUMP SIGNED THE PARDON. GOT ME RUNNING AROUND THE DAM HOUSE… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) July 14, 2026

“The Breakfast Club” co-host Loren Lorosa reached out to the White House for comment.

It said, “The White House did receive something from Maghan Blanco re: ‘Boosie Badazz.’ Receipt of documents should not be taken to mean anything other than documents have been received. The President is the ultimate decider on any clemency related actions.”

Adding, “The team at the White House working on clemency has never heard from Wohl or Burkman, does not support their work, and would advise anyone seeking clemency that their involvement will actively harm their chances.

The President finds it detestable that anyone would even attempt to profit off pardons.”

Reactions are mixed as Boosie tries to clear his record in his 2025 gun possession case while serving probation. Others raised concerns about White House denying any involvement.

I reached out to a White House official on boosie filing a lawsuit for $600k claiming that he’d been scammed after paying for a pardon from Donald Trump



— A White House official ..made it clear in a statement to me that they DO NOT support the work of Wohl or Burkman (the men… pic.twitter.com/cUx1xALK8j — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) July 14, 2026

For one person, the legal mess was simplified to “Play Stupid Games…..Win Stupid Prizes.”

As X user saw things differently and sided with the artist. They tweeted, “White man knows how to finesse and bossie got FINESSED.” A second user shared, “In other words. Thanks for the check” along with a GIF of Michelle Obama laughing.

On Instagram, a commenter noted, ”The Irony of a criminal asking for clemency from another criminal… to then turn around and sue more criminals… Welcome To America!!!!”

Someone else predicted that Boosie would endure consequences for publicizing his case. The prediction read, “They about to snatch his bond! Probation officer will violate for something!!! Y’all speak up #dontforget.”

Boosie’s attempt at justice also included him calling on right-wing personalities Laura Loomer and Mike Cernovich, alt-right activist Jack Posobiec, Erika Kirk, House Speaker Mike Johnson, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs.

He demanded that they publicly confirm or deny having contact with Wohl or Burkman regarding the pardon process.

Loomer responded, “I don’t get involved in this type of work and have no idea what you’re talking about. No offense but I also have no idea who you are and have never heard of your case. Seems like Burkman is using people’s names without permission to get business. That’s also not how the pardon process works. You can’t pay for a pardon… not sure who told you that’s how it works.”

Boosie’s criminal past includes a string of arrests and jail stints tied to gun, drugs, and a murder acquittal.

Trump has pardoned more than 1,700 people — among them are Jan. 6 rioters, NBA YoungBoy, and reality stars Julie and Todd Chrisley — since January 2025.