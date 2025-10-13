‘So Much for the Glowing Health Report’: Trump Fumbles Through Simple Task as His Aide Steps In to Save the Moment, Viewers Can’t Stop Replaying It

President Donald Trump looked like he was having a difficult time doing the simplest task in a short clip that has the internet clowning the commander in chief.

Trump was seen leaving Joint Base Andrews in Maryland for a trip to the Middle East. His exit from America was met with a downpour that required him to shield from the rain.

That’s when cameras captured the awkward moment as Trump, 79, struggled to close an umbrella at the top of the Air Force One stairs.

President Donald Trump had a rather embarrassing incident while boarding Air Force One. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)



The task was so difficult that an aide had to step in to assist. Clips of Trump failing to shut the umbrella before entering Air Force One started circulating on social media over the weekend.

Trump’s outspoken political nemesis, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, was among the people online to troll the Republican politician.

“The only thing Donald Trump can keep open these days is an umbrella,” Newsom, 58, tweeted on Oct. 13 in response to Trump’s umbrella blunder.

Newsom was likely referring to the ongoing federal closure that started on Oct. 1 after the Republican-led U.S. Congress was unable to pass appropriations legislation.

Another X user expressed about Trump, “When you get so old that you cannot operate an umbrella, you should not have the nuclear button.”

Threads users also weighed in on Trump needing help to perform a simple task like closing an umbrella.

“Pushing the one button and having it pop open must seem like magic to him. Trying to get it closed again is like him trying to puzzle through theoretical physics,” joked a second critic.

‘Too weak to close an umbrella. So much for the glowing health report,” said one Yahoo reader, pointing to a recent report from official doctors, claiming Trump’s in “excellent” shape.

Another reader added, “After all these years, Trump STILL doesn’t know how umbrellas work. Even a 4-year-old can close an umbrella.”

Other commenters also pointed out that Trump has had issues with umbrellas in the past.

In October 2018, the Queens, New York, native climbed the steps of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews with an umbrella in his hand. Unlike on Sunday, the former reality television show star did not attempt to close the umbrella after reaching the plane’s entrance.

Instead, Trump just left the umbrella open outside the door. One staffer walked past the device and followed the president onto the plane. It appeared a Secret Service agent had to close the umbrella before taking it aboard.

Trump was en route to Indianapolis to speak at the Future Farmers of America convention. In addition to getting roasted over seemingly not knowing how to close an umbrella, he also faced backlash at that time for joking about having a “bad hair day” just hours after a nationwide tragedy.

All the recent attention on Trump’s bad history with umbrellas came on the heels of numerous public conversations about his constant problems with stairs.

In June 2025, Trump slipped while walking up the Air Force One steps in Morristown, New Jersey. The televised wobble went viral amid questions about the president’s health.

Trump has even brought up former President Barack Obama for how his predecessor used the Air Force One stairs during a speech to U.S. military leaders on Sept. 30.

“A few of our presidents have fallen, and it became a part of their legacy. We don’t want that,” Trump told the attendees at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia.

He resumed, “You walk nice and easy. You don’t have to set any record. Be cool when you walk down, but don’t bop down the stairs. So, one thing with Obama, I had zero respect for him as a president, but he would bop down those stairs.”