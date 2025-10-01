‘I Don’t Know If I’d Bring That Up’: Michelle Obama Exposes the One Thing Barack Does That Gets Under Everyone’s Skin

Michelle Obama got candid about her marriage to former President Barack Obama during a recent episode of her “IMO” podcast, sharing that with Sasha and Malia out of the house, she and Barack are facing new empty-nester challenges.

The former first lady didn’t hold back, opening up about everything from the quiet pauses at dinner to the irritating sounds she hears coming from across the table.

Michelle Obama admits Barack’s loud chewing drives her and their daughters crazy now that they’re empty nesters. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

‘I Was Like, “Ugh, This Isn’t Even”’: Michelle Obama Says She ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Barack for 10 Years After the Birth of Their Daughters

During her conversation with couples therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik, Michelle, 61, reflected on how much their daily conversations revolved around their daughters living at home.

“We always have the kids to talk about, but not on a day-to-day basis,” she explained. “We’ve noticed how much of our time we’ve spent talking about them, right? So now that we’re empty-nesters, it’s like, ‘Well, what are we going to talk about?'”

The therapist challenged Michelle to be honest about what she’s really thinking during those quiet moments at the dinner table.

But the former first lady was not sold on what she would say, sarcastically painting how it might go.

“I don’t actually want to tell you what I was thinking about, which is like, ‘The way you’re chewing makes me want to smack you upside the head,'” Michelle joked.

She tried again, “Why does your chewing annoy me so much? Let’s discuss,” before adding, “Yeah, I don’t know if I’d bring that up.”

She’s not alone in her frustration with Barack’s mealtime sounds. Michelle revealed that their daughters share her pet peeve about their father’s eating habits.

“The girls and I are very irritated with the way Barack chews,” she said, painting a picture of Obama’s girls being united when it came down to his chomping at the table.

This isn’t the first time Michelle has playfully called out Barack’s relationship with food.

The former first lady has previously described how her husband approaches meals differently than she does, particularly regarding portion sizes and nutritional balance.

While talking to “Entertainment Tonight” in 2021, she shared that while she might skip the carbohydrates at dinner, Barack “needs lots of food, eats tons of carbs.”

She’s also teased him about his snacking preferences, noting that he gravitates toward chips, salsa, guacamole, and especially nuts — peanuts, almonds, and pecans.

She even joked to Foodista about the peculiar way he eats nuts, shaking them in one hand and using his index finger like a dispenser to pop them into his mouth.

The couple, who have been married since 1992, have weathered their share of public scrutiny, including unfounded rumors about their relationship earlier this year.

Michelle addressed the speculation head-on during an April appearance on another podcast, explaining that her decision to skip certain public events was simply about making choices for herself.

“People couldn’t believe that I was saying no for any other reason. They had to assume that my marriage was falling apart,” she said, firmly shutting down the gossip. Barack himself joked about the situation later, quipping that Michelle “took me back” and that “it was touch and go for a while.”

Michelle has also been candid about Barack’s less endearing domestic habits over the years. She’s called out her husband for his chronic lateness, describing how he’d start getting ready exactly at departure time.

“I got this husband who’s like, when it’s time to leave, it’s three o’clock, he’s getting up and going to the bathroom!” she shared on her podcast. She noted, however, that “he’s improved over 30 years of marriage.”

Going back to Barack’s first presidential campaign, Michelle made headlines for teasing him about everyday household slip-ups, like not putting away the butter after breakfast or leaving his socks lying around instead of tossing them in the hamper.

Barack Obama shared a touching Mother’s Day tribute featuring Michelle Obama with daughters Sasha, 23, and Malia, 26. The black-and-white photo shows Michelle embracing Malia while Sasha hugs her waist. Obama expressed gratitude, stating, “We love you.” pic.twitter.com/fjPBzLIbs1 — unumihai Media (@unumihaimedia) May 13, 2025

She told audiences in 2007, according to 19 News, that Barack “still has trouble … putting his socks actually in the dirty clothes, and he still doesn’t do a better job than our 5-year-old daughter Sasha at making his bed.”

Despite the playful jabs and genuine frustrations that come with sharing a life together for more than three decades, Michelle has been crystal clear about where she stands on their relationship. The 61-year-old has firmly stated that minor irritations like annoying chewing sounds or forgotten butter aren’t enough to shake the foundation they’ve built together.

The former lawyer has had his back from the start.

The revelation about Barack’s chewing habits resonates with countless couples who understand that love doesn’t mean you won’t occasionally fantasize about smacking your partner upside the head for the small things. Michelle’s willingness to share these honest moments reminds us that even the most accomplished partnerships include everyday annoyances that come with the territory of building a life together.

Even America’s most beloved political power couple has to deal with the kind of everyday annoyances that test any marriage — like the sound of someone chewing their food loud enough to make you want to throw a napkin across the table.