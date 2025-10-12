‘Wants to be King So Bad’: Trump Brazenly Pushes to Have His Face Memorialized on a $250 Bill as s GOP Loyalists Tiptoe Around a Civil War-Era Law

President Donald Trump is nothing if not a narcissist, and that’s common knowledge even among his MAGA base as he brazenly promotes himself every chance he gets. His years-long campaign to win the Nobel Peace Prize is a case in point, as he boasted constantly for the past six months about settling wars and global conflicts, with much of it misleading at best and completely false at worst.

Now he’s pushing to have his face etched for all eternity on the U.S. money supply on a proposed $250 bill.

And true to form, the 79-year-old president made his repeated demands for the honor with a post on his social media platform Truth Social Wednesday by promoting a MAGA congressman’s opinion article on the Republicans’ “Donald J Trump $250 Bill Act.”

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press during a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 25, 2025. (Credit: Getty Images)

Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr wrote the op-ed for the right-leaning Substack publication Washington Reporter proclaiming that putting Trump’s face on the proposed bill is a great way to honor both Trump and the nation’s milestone 250th anniversary next year.

Barr wrote that he penned the opinion piece as Trump approaches his 250th day in office, insisting that the money move is more than “symbolic.”

Trump’s Commanding Moment Collapses the Second He Gets an Urgent Note—And Viewers Zoom In to Spot a Crossed-Out Word That Changes Everything

“It is a tribute to a president who has reshaped America in historic ways. President Trump has revolutionized American politics, delivered the largest working families tax cut in American history, and is cleaning up the biggest mess on our southern border ever,” Barr said, continuing to list what he viewed as Trump’s achievements, including brokering peace deals around the globe, securing the nation, reinvigorating military recruitment and more.

“That is why I believe the $250 bill is the right way to commemorate both our nation’s upcoming 250th birthday and the leadership of the most historic president of our time,” he droned on.

And of course, he mentioned that Trump deserved the Nobel Peace Prize, which he did not get. It was awarded Friday to Venezuelan democracy activist and opposition politician Maria Coria Machado.

Trump was basking in the praise as he reposted Barr’s gushingly flattering commentary, which ended with Barr insisting a Trump $250 bill “is not only an appropriate tribute – it is a powerful reminder that America’s best days are still ahead.

The proposed Trump bill is part of other GOP efforts at immortalizing Trump, including putting his face on Mount Rushmore, rebranding the D.C. Metro the Trump Train, renaming the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and even replacing Benjamin Franklin on the $100 bill.

Trump most likely reposted Barr’s op-ed because the proposed $250 Trump bill legislation, which was introduced in February by South Carolina Rep. Joe Wilson, hasn’t gone anywhere.

That may have something to do with the U.S. law that individuals can only appear on printed currency and coins after death, according to an Act of Congress in 1866.

Trump has proposed a $250 bill with his face on it.



You can't make this stuff up. pic.twitter.com/DXMWyj5McB — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) October 8, 2025

Social media wasn’t having any of it.

“Irredeemable megalomaniac,” this Instagram user accused Trump.

“He can keep dreaming,” another commented. “This man wants to be King so bad.”

“Put his face on Toilet paper, how about that?” another Instagram user responded.

“Trump has proposed a $250 bill with his face on it. You can’t make this stuff up,” an X user stated.

That’s not all. The Treasury Department defended its plan this week to put Trump’s mug on a $1 coin, insisting that the nation’s 250th anniversary next year allows it to ignore the 1866 law that makes it illegal to put a living person’s face on U.S. money.





