‘No Way!’: Trump’s Commanding Moment Collapses the Second He Gets an Urgent Note—And Viewers Zoom In to Spot a Crossed-Out Word That Changes Everything

President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza was “very close” after Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupted a White House roundtable on Wednesday to hand him a handwritten note urging him to approve a Truth Social post to break the news first.

The exchange unfolded in front of reporters during a roundtable event with conservative influencers in the Blue Room, where Trump had been fielding questions about antifa and law enforcement policy.

US President Donald Trump pumps his first as he waits to welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on September 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Standing in the back of the room, Rubio caught Trump’s attention and motioned that he needed a moment. “He had news for Trump,” a White House pool report said, “but it would have to wait until after the media left.” Moments later, Rubio stepped forward and handed the president a note.

An Associated Press photographer captured a zoomed-in image of the White House stationery, which read: “You need to approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first.”

“I was just given a note by the secretary of state saying that we’re very close to a deal on the Middle East, and they’re gonna need me pretty quickly,” Trump told reporters. “So we’ll take a couple of more questions.”

The event had already run for more than an hour before Rubio approached. He whispered something briefly into Trump’s ear before handing over the note, prompting a murmur in the room as cameras continued to roll.

The message reflected the urgency of fast-moving talks between top U.S. and regional officials. Trump’s chief Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, was in Egypt alongside Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and other senior negotiators for a third straight day of discussions aimed at finalizing an American-brokered peace plan to end the war in Gaza.

The note from Rubio — with Trump being told to “approve a Truth Social post soon so you can announce deal first” — quickly set off an online firestorm.

Some were surprised Rubio felt the need to interrupt Trump mid-brief with and wait anxiously for that message. “I was expecting something more dramatic, but to intervene for a Social Post 😆😆,” said one user on X.

But others on X were left with more questions than answers especially after they fixated on one small but telling detail: the handwriting appeared to show that someone had crossed out “we” and replaced it with “you.”

“Did he cross off ‘we’ and write ‘you’?” one person asked, zeroing in on the edit. Others pondered, “So… your president is told what to do and in what order?” another queried, Wait he isn’t composing those long tweets? What is even real anymore😆😆😆”

One user seemed overwhelmed with their questions, “If Trump doesn’t write his own social media posts, then who does? Is it one person who is an idiot equal to Trump? Do they have a team of people who play at being an idiot? I have questions ⁉️

Another user wondered aloud what the note revealed about the inner workings of the administration. “A note says ‘we need you to approve truth social post?’ Who is running this country? He has no idea what’s going on..but needs to approve staffers posting as him? TF?”

Others took it a step further. “I wonder if the ‘we need you to’ portion of the note is a directive from whoever is actually running the American government to get their puppet to do their bidding. It sure seems like it.”

Trump had opened the roundtable by hinting that he might soon travel to the region. “Toward the end of the week,” he said, “we could make the rounds in the Middle East — to Egypt, possibly the Gaza Strip — as our negotiators close in on a deal.”

Even after Rubio’s interruption, Trump lingered, continuing to take questions from influencers and journalists while Rubio stood to the side looking increasingly uneasy. Nearly 10 minutes later, Trump finally signaled that he would wrap things up.

Roughly two hours later, confirmation came through Trump’s own platform. At 6:51 p.m., he posted triumphantly on Truth Social:

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan,” Trump wrote, saying that means all hostages will be released “very soon” while Israel will withdraw their troops “to an agreed upon line.”

The post capped an unusual afternoon in which a high-level diplomatic breakthrough was first hinted at not in a briefing room, but in a viral moment — a handwritten note slipped to the president mid-event, signaling the culmination of one of the Trump administration’s most closely watched foreign policy efforts.

Sources close to the president told CBS that Trump has been privately describing his efforts as a moral mission — repeatedly saying he wants to “end all the death and the carnage.” According to one aide, Trump has told associates he hopes his presidency will ultimately be remembered “for his pursuit of peace, more than anything else.”

Still, those around him acknowledge the next phase will be the hardest. “The president knows how difficult it will be,” one source said. “But he believes it will move on.”

Later Thursday morning, Trump turned back to Truth Social, posting a series of thank-you messages directed at those involved in the negotiations.

“United States Ambassador Mike Huckabee is AMAZING! He worked so hard, and did so much, to bring about Peace in the Middle East. He has very quickly become a Great Man. Thank you Mike!” Trump wrote.

The deal, confirmed Wednesday evening, includes a ceasefire, the release of hostages, a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and the entry of humanitarian aid — the first major step of what the administration calls Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

But it’s only a partial agreement. Key issues were left unresolved, most notably the disarmament of Hamas, a cornerstone of Trump’s plan that remains fiercely rejected by the group. Hamas has said it will not surrender its weapons unless a Palestinian state is formally recognized and established.

The future governance of Gaza is another sticking point. Trump’s plan calls for Hamas to be excluded from any future role and proposes a temporary “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee” to manage the Strip before handing control to the Palestinian Authority.

Netanyahu, however, has already voiced opposition to reinstating the Authority’s rule, even as he endorsed the deal in principle.

In a statement Thursday, Hamas said: “We will never abandon our people’s national rights until freedom, independence, and self-determination are achieved.”

For now, the ceasefire represents only a pause — not peace. The central questions remain unanswered: Will Hamas give up its guns? Will Israel fully withdraw its troops? And will Trump’s long-promised “political horizon” — widely interpreted as a pathway to Palestinian statehood — ever take shape?