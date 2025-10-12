‘OMG Her Face’: Billie Eilish Yanked Into Crowd By a Fan In Shocking Concert Moment That Left the Crowd and Viewers Gasping

Billie Eilish’s mingle session with fans went left after one person got too aggressive with her.

The “Bird of a Feather singer’ got the shock she never expected during a brief fan interaction while on her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour.

Video clips from the first of her three-night Miami show show Billie Eilish jumping off stage after performing “Guess.” She enthusiastically walked along a barricade, touching hands with fans in the crowd until she ended up on the floor.

Billie Eilish was aggressively yanked by a fan in the crowd at her recent concert in Miami. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Spotify)

‘Let the Puppies Out’: Billie Eilish’s Jaw-Dropping Curves in Poolside Photos Have Fans Zooming In on Her New Curves

Several TikTok videos filmed by fans in the audience on Oct. 9 show Eilish walking on the floor as the cameramen follow her from behind. She quickly hands out high fives as people around her scream from excitement.

But her high five flow gets interrupted when suddenly Eilish gets yanked by a concertgoer from inside the barricade. The 23-year-old is pulled by the individual so hard that she falls beside the blockade.

Fans standing around looked surprised and confused while Eilish’s security swiftly stepped to push the individual back. She quickly got up afterward and looked back at the individual, who is presumed to be a male due to a different video from an elevated angle.

@bribribd i hope that bum ass man catches those cases and stays in freakin jail, ruined my chance of touching her. i am sorry billie pls don’t associate me with his behavior #billieeilish #miami #nightone ♬ original sound – bri

In a close-up shot of the moment, Eilish appeared visibly irritated as she kept walking away. Still, she didn’t let it derail her. Once she regained her composure, she went right back to high-fiving fans as if nothing happened.

According to the Miami Police Department no criminal charges have been filed. A statement released to NBC News states, “the person was ejected from the Kaseya Center.”

The individual who was filming nearby shared an update with fans on Tik Tok.

She wrote, “He got arrested guys.”

One fan responded, “What a way to ruin it for others! MY STOMACH DROPPED OMG HER FACE. I REALLY REALLY HOPE SHE IS OKAY!!!”

Someone else shared their prediction for what Eilish might do for her remaining two concerts in Miami, with future dates in Orlando and North Carolina.

“She’s going to be SURROUNDED by security tomorrow. I can’t believe one wasn’t walking in front of her,” they said.

One upset fan said, “It’s her first time in Florida after years, she’s not coming ever again.”

It’s true — Eilish didn’t make a stop in Florida during her “Happier Than Ever” world tour, which ran from 2022 to 2023.

The last time she toured in the Sunshine State was in 2020 during her “Where Do We Go?” world tour. She kicked things off in Miami, followed by a stop in Orlando, before postponing the rest of the tour due to the coronavirus outbreak. By December of that year, she made the tough call to cancel it altogether.

But Eilish is no stranger to dealing with overzealous fans, including incidents where objects were thrown at her onstage, even before this Miami takedown. She candidly spoke about those moments during her 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“People just get excited and it can be dangerous,” she said. “I have mixed feelings about it, because when you’re up there it blows. But you know it’s out of love and they’re just trying to give you something. You’re in a vulnerable position, but I’ve been getting hit with stuff for, like, years.”

Eilish has not released a new statement regarding Thursday’s show.