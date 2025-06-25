‘I Feel Soooo Bad for Her’:Billie Eilish Fan Is Furious After Ticket Nightmare — Seller’s Cold Response Makes It Even Worse

When Billie Eilish announced her tour dates, a New York City mother knew she had to get tickets for her daughters.

Sadia Brangan was willing to spend hundreds of dollars to make her girls’ dream of seeing their favorite pop star come true. What seemed like a straightforward online purchase would end up costing her far more than the ticket price, leaving her family with an expensive lesson about the dangers of social media scams.

Mom of Billie Eilish fan crushed after losing hundreds in ticket scam via Apple Pay. (Photo: @billieeilish/Instagram)

According to CBS News, Brangan initially attempted to secure tickets through trusted platforms like Ticketmaster, but came up empty-handed as demand far exceeded supply.

Her daughters, however, discovered what appeared to be a golden opportunity scrolling through TikTok. A video featured a young woman dancing with text overlay declaring “I’m selling 3 tickets for Billie Eilish,” and everything about the interaction seemed legitimate to the unsuspecting family.

The transaction began smoothly enough, with a Brangan daughter reaching out to the seller through direct message.

However, the first red flag emerged when Brangan suggested using American Express for the purchase, citing the credit card company’s robust fraud protection policies. The seller quickly shut down that option, insisting on Apple Cash instead. Despite her initial hesitation, Brangan proceeded with the digital payment method, sending $380 to one email address and an additional $125 to another.

The situation deteriorated rapidly when the seller suddenly demanded additional money before releasing any tickets. When the family requested a refund, the seller’s response was callously dismissive: “Go and get your lawyer.”

CBS News New York’s attempts to contact the individual to ask about the tickets resulted in immediate blocking, the publication stated.

The story sparked heated debate when it aired, with CBS News New York’s YouTube viewers weighing in with vastly different perspectives.

“Yeah…I don’t feel bad for her. You gotta be smarter than that,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Sometimes, lessons need to be learned.”

The criticism continued with remarks like “Stop tryna by cheap discounted tickets and buy from the actual app or sites.”

A more compassionate person said, “I feel soooo bad for her. But sending $$ to strangers is a big no-no.”

The Brangan family’s experience reflects a troubling trend affecting fans worldwide.

According to Venue Today, legitimate tickets for Billie Eilish’s 2025 tour were available to the general public on Thursday, May 22, at noon through Ticketmaster, with various presales beginning May 20.

The official channels provided multiple legitimate opportunities for fans, including American Express cardholder presales and verified fan presales, despite the scammy sites and contacts offering cheaper tickets.

Cybersecurity experts have noted a surge in concert-related fraud, with NordVPN reporting that scammers are “rubbing their hands in glee” over high-demand tours. The company warns of sophisticated tactics, including fake presale websites, too-good-to-be-true pricing, and fraudulent social media promotions that mimic official accounts.

The issue extends far beyond American borders.

In Australia, Billie Eilish fans have faced their own ticket nightmares, with accounts being hacked and tickets stolen from legitimate purchasers, Yahoo! Finance Australia reported.

The outlet described how Ella Mander-Jones discovered her $230 Sydney ticket had vanished when hackers changed her account details and sold her tickets on Ticketek’s marketplace. Meanwhile, Emily Lord spent $1,600 on Brisbane tickets only to discover they’d been fraudulently transferred when she arrived at the venue.

The Brisbane incident particularly demonstrates the emotional toll of these scams. Lord, who described herself as the “biggest Billie Eilish fan in Australia,” had saved every penny for the concert experience, only to watch her tickets scan red at the entrance.

TikTok eventually removed the original scam video for violating platform guidelines, but for Brangan, the damage was already done. She’s out $505 with no tickets to show for it, and her daughters never got to see their idol perform. Now she’s speaking out with one simple warning for other parents: “She’s going to get more money out of other girls.”