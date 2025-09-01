‘Let the Puppies Out’: Billie Eilish’s Jaw-Dropping Curves in Poolside Photos Have Fans Zooming In on Her New Curves

Billie Eilish got some people sitting up with a new set of selfies she posted recently.

The singer shared a cluster of selfies on her Instagram, many of which highlighted her light green “Ocean Eyes.” Some images showed her enjoying the outdoors, or seated in the backseat of a vehicle, or snuggled up with a horse. But two other photos of the “Birds of a Feather” singer in a tiny bikini took some fans by surprise.

The photos captured Billie Eilish enjoying a pool day in a rare two-piece swimsuit, a look she’s seldom seen wearing.

She snapped one photo holding the phone above her head while she stood in the water. She posed with her face scrunched up as a result of the sun hitting her directly in the face. Eilish wore a dark blue halter top bikini with her hair tied up and off her neck.

Eilish had her phone angled closer to eye level in the second photo. Her face was the main feature captured as she looked off into the distance while floating in the water.

She left the post with a simple “selfies” caption, and it accrued over 4.9 million likes.

In the comments, fans left thousands of compliments, including one who said, “A tomboy with a body like this? Jesus have mercy on me.”

Someone else typed, “Wow.”

On the @billieeilishargen fan base Instagram page, someone else commented, “What a body.”

A different fan page called @billieeilishpy put together a four-photo collage of her past and current bikini pictures. Someone in the comments typed, “Let the puppies out.”

The 23-year-old typically wears a wardrobe that is oversized or pieces that keep her curves covered up. So anytime she is showing a little more skin than normal, it is immediately noticed.

Eilish hit the music scene as a young teenager, which are the years that many people are still impressionable.

Even during those years, she received comments about her body that made her feel the need to cover up and take unhealthy measures to meet societal body standards.

In 2021, Eilish candidly opened up to Vanity Fair about some of the ways she would deal with the insecurities of her body.

Fans online are stunned by “Birds of a Feather” singer Billie Eilish and her weight loss journey over the last five years: 2020 vs. 2025. (Photos: @Billieeilish/Instagram)

“I think that the people around me were more worried about it than I was, because the reason I used to cut myself was because of my body. To be quite honest with you, I only started wearing baggy clothes because of my body,” she said.

“I was really, really glad though, mainly, that I’m in this place in my life, because if that had happened three years ago, when I was in the midst of my horrible body relationship — or dancing a ton, five years ago, I wasn’t really eating,” she continued. “I was, like, starving myself.”

She said she resorted to taking weight loss pills that only made her pee the bed at age 12. “It’s just crazy. I can’t even believe, like I—wow. Yeah. I thought that I would be the only one dealing with my hatred for my body, but I guess the internet also hates my body.”

Eilish decided to go the natural way and be more physically fit in 2022. She told Apple Music that she felt “so much better as a person” since dedicating herself to making daily trips to the gym. She expressed being able to move with ease on stage.

Upon-self reflection, Eilish realized she wasn’t as happy as she thought. In 2024, she told NPR’s “Fresh Air,” “A couple of years back I had been on this really intense kind of health journey and lost a lot of weight. I was thinner than I’d ever been, and stronger than ever,” she explained. “But separately, I was extremely unhappy and unaware of how unhappy I was. It’s not a fun way to live.”

It’s not clear if Eilish has felt a more suitable method for herself to be happy with her body image. But it seems that she is at the very least attempting to enjoy her summer.