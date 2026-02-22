‘Lmao You Did This Yourself’: Activist Threatened Billie Eilish Over Her ICE Comments — Tried to Follow Through and It Blew Up in His Face 

An Australian man is going viral for several videos he made following the 68th Grammy Awards, and his latest video has been viewed nearly 3 million times on X.

Everything kicked off after musician Billie Eilish protested ICE during her speech after she won the Song of the Year award for “Wildflower,” and her comment, “no one is illegal on stolen land,” provoked unintended consequences nobody saw coming.

Australian activist Drew Pavlou claims Billie Eilish had him deported following his viral Grammys video. Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for WSJ; X / @DrewPavlou



Activist Drew Pavlou made what he thought was just a cheeky video following Eilish’s speech that challenged her comment about stolen land. Pavlou claimed in the video that he was packing his bags and was moving into the “Ocean Eyes” singer’s mansion in Malibu, California.

“Big news, Everybody,” he began. “I’ve decided today to move into Billie Eilish’s $6 million Malibu beachside mansion. She announced today at the Grammys that ‘No human being is illegal on stolen land.’ So, I’m going to be making the trip to America. I’m packing my. bags right away, and I’m looking forward to taking possession of her $6 million Malibu mansion.”

After her Grammys’ speech, the Tongva tribe noted that Eilish’s house in Los Angeles — which is actually $3 million — is sitting on top of land stolen from the First People of Los Angeles, and it seemingly provoked Pavlou to make his video.

Unfortunately for him, the Australian was “deported” for his shenanigans, and irony continued when he announced that it was Eilish who got him deported.

Exciting news: I’ve decided to move into Billie Eilish’s $6 million Malibu beachfront mansion because no human being is illegal on stolen land.



Thank you Billie for your generosity. pic.twitter.com/1egsPPKs5i — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 2, 2026

Pavlou shared the video on X with the caption, “DREW PERFORMANCE ART UPDATE Billie Eilish got me deported from the US.”

“I think her legal team contacted DHS. I spent 30 hours at LAX immigration trying to explain that my s—t posts were just a joke, and that I didn’t actually plan to personally move into her mansion,” he continued.

“Honestly, most of the agents were nice and laughed at the idea,” he added. “But there was nothing I could do, maybe evil leftists are still in charge of sections of the bureaucracy, I guess some people are in fact actually illegal on stolen land. And I guess I am just a BAD GUY…. Honestly, I am legitimately one of the most misunderstood theorists/artists of the 21st century.”

The post included a picture of him at the Los Angeles International Airport before he was deported, and he shared another post with an AI image of the “Birds of a Feather” singer wearing an ICE vest.

Pavlou is an activist who protests against the Chinese Communist Party and government, and the post included more details of his deportation. He also claimed that Eilish has “martyred” him.

“Billie Eilish got me deported from the US,” he wrote again. “Her lawyers seem to have actually compiled a dossier on me because the agents were asking me about my entire history as an activist opposed to the Chinese government, whether I had ever plotted to assassinate Chinese Communist Party officials; it was legitimately insane. I suffered for my art as an online s—t poster. I was victimised and martyred by Billie Eilish.”

Billie Eilish got me deported from the US



I spent 30 hours in custody at LAX trying to explain to the agents that my shitposts about moving into her mansion on stolen land were just a joke



Her lawyers seem to have actually compiled a dossier on me because the agents were asking… pic.twitter.com/y38z3EEBRH — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) February 15, 2026

Reactions to the ironic turn of events happened quickly as people shared their opinions on social media, and they were not sympathetic.

“Billie Icelish,” joked one.

“Lmao you did this yourself bud. You’re not the victim,” added another user.

One user asked, “So you’re not getting her house then?”

The Australian also appeared to have the wrong visa, by his own admission, so it seems unlikely that Eilish had anything to do with his “deportation.”

“They didn’t ban me from the US,” he wrote. “But they said I have to apply with a different visa next time. So sad.”

“Billie Eilish did not get you kicked out Wanker,” replied one user.

Eilish’s team has yet to publicly respond to the deportation claim.