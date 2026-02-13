‘Her Pum Pum Is Out There’: Billie Eilish’s Lingerie Look Sets the Internet on Fire, but Close-Ups Have Fans Zooming In and Staring a Little Too Long

When Billie Eilish isn’t using her platform to call out billionaires and advocate for social change, she’s performing her music on stage for thousands. She’s comfortable in both places, but there is only one space where she feels comfortable revealing more than people expect.

The alternative pop star ditched her baggy, oversized aesthetic after using clothes to cover her body, which was one of her biggest insecurities coming into fame.

But lately, Eilish has been adding more skin-baring and body-hugging pieces to her wardrobe, indicating that she’s becoming more secure and revealing a confidence that was recently translated to fans through a viral post.

Billie Eilish videos has fans going in a frenzy after they notice something showing through her shorts. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

‘How Can You Tell?’: Billie Eilish’s Transformation Leaves Fans Stunned After Years of Hiding Behind Baggy Clothes

In photos and clips shared on X on Feb. 12, 2026, Eilish shocked the world with an outfit that blended her typical streetwear aesthetic with sultry fashion. She wore a black hat and a red jersey with the No. 26 on it, paired with lingerie shorts.

Like the top, the shorts were also red, biker-style, and trimmed with sheer lace. The shorts fit her body so snugly that they even outlined her lower figure.

One person who didn’t seem to be a supporter of the look said, “Could have gone my whole life without seeing her meat curtains.”

Another person wrote, “Her pum pum is out there,” while a third person joked, “Billie needs undies.”

Billie Eilish faces backlash after viral dress moment leaves fans disappointed pic.twitter.com/Lo2DUHJNSa — ⛱️ (@Vickcantmiss) February 12, 2026

Someone else who seemed curious about her slight change in aesthetic wrote, “I’m not bashing her or anything cuz she can wear what she wants but I thought at one point she said that she wore baggy clothes so that the Public doesn’t sexualize her and focus on her body?”

The images in this post are old photos of Eilish from her 2024 “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour, taken on opening night in Quebec, Canada.

Regarding how the public views her, Eilish told Variety back in 2023, “I wasn’t trying to have people not sexualize me. But I didn’t want people to have access to my body, even visually. I wasn’t strong enough and secure enough to show it.”

She added, “If I had shown it at that time, I would have been completely devastated if people had said anything.”

Well, she’s definitely proven that to be untrue, especially now that she’s opening up to more revealing clothing.

Last month, Eillish had people fawning over her when she posted photos of herself wearing a low-cut polka-dotted tank top that showed her bosom nearly pushing out.

The same goes for when she teases them with pictures of her in a bikini, giving fans a good look at how her body is actually sculpted.

Though she is not set to perform anytime soon, she will be releasing her concert film “Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D)” in May of this year. So maybe fans will get more glimpses of her in tight clothing.