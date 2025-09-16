‘Who Is That?’: Sherri Shepherd’s Unrecognizable Look at Has Fans Doing a Double Take, Zooming In on Her New Rack and Snatched Waist

Sherri Shepherd has been killing her fashion looks for NYFW. The talk show host and comedic actor has shared photo after photo after photo, racking up thousands of likes on her Instagram page.

But it was Shepherd’s appearance at The Bomb Fashion Show on Sept. 13 that really had people buzzing about her weight loss. She not only turned heads with her shocking new look, but fans swore she appeared more snatched than ever.

Sherri Shepherd stuns at NYFW and fans can’t help but compliment her bust. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

On Sept. 15, Fashion Bomb Daily, the company that curated the runway show, posted six pictures of Shepherd at the event wearing a strapless black cocktail mini dress. The lower half of the dress was a bubble-like design, while the top was fitted-tight around her body and ruched.

She brought her fun but fierce look together was her voluminous side-part bob, styled by her Theo Barrett, who is the key stylist on her talk show, “Sherri.”

In one image she was seen being escorted down the stairs, and that shot was followed by two solo pictures of Shepherd in front of the event’s step and repeat backdrop. She had a great seat for the fashion show next to “The Real Housewives of Dubai” star Lesa Milan.

Other stars that showed up to the event included the likes of Meagan Good, Eva Marcille, Joseline Hernandez, Yandy Smith and more.

Though Shepherd was praised up and down for her overall look, she received several comments about her figure.

One person said, “What did Sherri Shepherd do to lose that weight? She looks AMAZING.”

Someone else wrote, “Get it Sherri. Looking snatched….work it.”

But others noticed her waist wasn’t the only thing that looked smaller.

One person asked, “WHO IS THAT?! she’s been looking great lately.. I wonder if she did her stomach?”

“Omg. Her stylist just taught a MASTER class on how to dress for your body shape. This is literally the most flattering silhouette I’ve ever seen on her. Kudos to her stylist,” a second person wrote as a nod to Shepherd’s stylist, Willie Sinclair III.

A third noted, “Yes the breast reduction was the right move.”

Shepherd confessed to getting a breast reduction back in the summer of 2023. On the Season 2 premiere of her talk show, “Sherri,” she got candid with her audience about her decision to remove her 42 double D chest.

“What happened was they were so heavy. I was slouching all the time because of the weight,” she explained. “It started becoming really, really painful. My back was hurting very badly. I was getting the grooves in my shoulders because you had to pull up your bra.”

Though she said she was happy with the results and felt lighter, she also says that getting rid of some of her chest wasn’t a completely joyful experience for her.

She said, “It was a little bit bittersweet because I love my old girls — my best friends, I call them. They grew up with me. They have been with me through thick and thin. This was a relationship with the boobs. And I didn’t care, I loved them. And they been my best friends for so long.”