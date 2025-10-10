‘Is…He Limping’: Trump Walks Past Reporters Without a Word, but Fans Zoom In on His Every Step and Say They Noticed Something He Didn’t Want Seen

Donald Trump had a busy day on the morning of Friday, Oct. 10, a semiannual checkup and the news he’d been waiting on all year: the Nobel Peace Prize announcement.

The president was captured making his way across the White House South Lawn to Marine One as he departed the White House grounds.

Video clips show the 79-year-old commander in chief briefly interacting with reporters shouting at him, but he declined to engage—a stark departure from his usual impromptu exchanges. Trump barely acknowledged them, offering only a half-hearted wave as his typical bravado seemed absent.

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Marine One as he departs the White House en route to London on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump and the first lady are traveling to the United Kingdom where they are expected to meet with King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

It was Trump’s unusually slow pace and head bowed low that caught viewers’ attention most. But the timing of his somber demeanor raised eyebrows.

Just hours earlier, the Norwegian Nobel Committee had announced the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recipient, and it wasn’t Trump. Despite months of campaigning, public lobbying, and support from allies, Venezuelan leader María Corina Machado was chosen as the winner.

For Trump, who has openly craved the award for years, the snub appeared to hit hard.

When posted on Threads, many were quick to weigh in on the president’s dejected appearance, especially since he did not stop and wave to the press corps.

“Lol! Did they shout, ‘did you get the Nobel Peace Prize, Mr. President?'” one person quipped, mocking what reporters must have for Trump to ignore their questions.

Another observer was more direct: “What?! He didn’t make time to stop and insult the winner? He must be worried about this doctor’s appointment. Wonder why?”

Others pointed directly to his walk as many noticed, “he’s limping” and “His walking is odd.” Another person joked, “He walks like he forgot how to.”

The president’s pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize has been nothing short of relentless since returning to office in January.

When asked if Trump’s campaigning influenced the decision-making, Committee Chair Jørgen Watne Frydnes diplomatically noted they receive thousands of letters annually from people sharing their views on peace, according to the New York Post.

Asle Toje, deputy leader of the committee, had warned in September that “influence campaigns” tend to backfire, stating, “Some candidates push for it really hard and we do not like it.”

Adding salt to the wound, Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, a fact that clearly still rankles the current president.

On Thursday, Trump lashed out at Obama, claiming he “got elected, and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country.”

Trump: "Obama got a prize for doing nothing. Obama got a prize, he didn't even know what he got it — he got elected and they gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country. He was not a good president." pic.twitter.com/P1FPTp4WGB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 9, 2025

Yet Friday’s hospital visit underscored concerns that perhaps deserve more of the president’s attention than international accolades.

According to Reuters, Trump was heading for his second routine checkup of 2025, just six months after an extensive physical examination in April.

Another worried individual wrote, “His blood pressure is going to be off the charts.”

The public’s focus on Trump’s health reflects broader questions about his capacity to serve a full term as the second-oldest person to ever hold the presidency.

One commenter summed up the dual concerns many viewers expressed: “At least he didn’t fall over. US President does not look well.”

As Trump maintains his high-tempo schedule — including a planned trip to the Middle East — his physical condition remains under scrutiny. Sick or not, people are clear that the commander in chief is not going to take not getting the prize too well, and his wrath may follow.