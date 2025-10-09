‘She Changed So Much’: Bridget Fonda’s Drastic Weight Loss Has Fans Zooming In on Her ‘Loose Skin and Sunken Features’ In Unrecognizable Photos

Actress Bridget Fonda is receiving nothing but praise after turning heads with her new body reveal.

The “Single White Female” star was spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Oct. 7. rocking a different physique than when fans previously saw her.

After stepping away from the Hollywood spotlight for years, Fonda was spotted in rare photos on her 61st birthday in January, dressed casually in loose pants and a shirt. Now, she’s back—and proudly showing off a dramatic weight loss that fans say is impossible to miss.

Actress Bridget Fonda goes viral as fans zoom in on her drastic weight loss transformation over the years. (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)



Pictured holding a to-go cup and a tote bag, Fonda was seen in a casual and comfortable mix of a white shirt with black stripes, dark loose pants, a black cardigan and sneakers, while her hair was pulled back up in a high messy bun.

‘She’s Looking a Lot Better’: ‘Single White Female’ Star Bridget Fonda Resurfaces with Husband Danny Elfman Years After Her Drastic Transformation

In recent years, she has been spotted wearing the same hairstyle or similar clothing. It’s not clear when Fonda began her weight loss journey but fans noticed she looked much smaller than she did months earlier in May during another rare Hollywood sighting.

But her smaller frame is far noticeable compared to photos of her from 2022. With the GLP-1 diabetes treatment drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy gaining popularity in the past few years, it seems to be the solution that a lot of celebrities turn to over the option of shedding pounds the natural way by dieting and working out.

(L to R) Actress Bridget Fonda in 2009, 2022 and May 2025. (Photos: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images; @backgrid; The Daily Mail/The ImageDirect.com)



Fonda, who tends to stay out of the spotlight now, has yet to reveal which route she has taken.

Functional nutritionist Monica Partier told Daily Mail, “It appears that she has shed at least 75 pounds in the past few years, which is not an easy thing to do over the age of 50.”

After viewing new images of Fonda, one Daily Mail reader suggested, “I’m no expert, but I lay odds on her using an injectable!”

“Wow. This is what happens when you let yourself go!” said another shocker user. A third commented, “She didn’t look healthy. Good, she’s lost weight. But I don’t wonder how/why she changed so much.”

One observer who zoomed in further wrote, “Jabs you can tell by the loose skin and sunken features.”

Many fans still claim the “Point of No Return” actress doesn’t look like her old self—so much so that some say they wouldn’t recognize her on the street.

“Still doesn’t look like her,” noted one person.

Another wrote, “Glad she lost the heavy weight for her own well being and health. But leave this woman alone! She left the limelight years ago and just wants to live her life.”

Bridget Fonda is the niece of acting veteran Jane Fonda and the daughter of Peter Fonda and Susan Brewer.

Unlike her aunt, Bridget doesn’t appear to have any intentions of stepping back in the mix of Hollywood.

Her last film, “The Snow Queen,” was released in 2002 and afterwards, she turned her focus to her husband and film composer, Danny Elfman, and their son Oliver Elfman.

Back in 2023, she was spotted by paparazzi at the Los Angeles Airport and was asked if she would ever return to the lights, camera, and action.

Her response: “No. I don’t think so, it’s too nice being a civilian.”

Fonda and Elfman have been married since 2003.