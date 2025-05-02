‘THAT’S Bridget Fonda??? What Happened?’: ‘Single White Female’ Star Looks Unrecognizable in Rare Siting with Husband After 16 Years

Bridget Fonda and her husband Danny Elfman emerged together in a rare sighting, organizing items in their Los Angeles home’s garage on Monday, April 28.

Fonda, 61, opted for a casual ensemble of a black peacoat over a white T-shirt and dark sweatpants, complemented by a red cross-body bag and scarf. Her gray hair was neatly styled in a bun, and she was wearing glasses.

Elfman, 71, dressed similarly in all-black leisure wear, complete with a coordinating baseball cap, exuded a relaxed vibe beside his wife of over two decades, according to photos published on the New York Post.

The couple, who married in 2003, last appeared together at a public event in 2009 during the premiere of “Inglourious Basterds” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Their prolonged absence from public view has made this recent sighting significant for fans who have followed Fonda’s journey from ’90s film star to private citizen.

When Page Six posted the images, many of their readers chimed in. Many critiqued the narrative.

“If they haven’t been seen in 15 years it’s usually because they don’t want to be. But no surprise the paparazzi is hiding in the bushes with cameras,” one wrote.

The readers quickly buzzed with reactions to Fonda’s changed appearance.

” THAT’S Bridget Fonda??? What happened?” questioned one commenter, while another remarked on the passage of time, stating, “Good heavens! Father time has not been kind to that pretty face. Least she seems happy!”

Amid the commentary, some voices defended Fonda’s natural aging process, noting, “It’s almost refreshing (for lack of a better word) to see someone in Hollywood just accept aging.”

One person wrote something directed to the critics, “If you think she looks bad…go look in your mirror.”

Born into a prominent Hollywood family as the daughter of Peter Fonda and niece of Jane Fonda, Bridget Fonda made her mark in the 1990s with notable roles in films like “Singles” (1992), “The Godfather Part III” (1990), “Point of No Return” (1993), and “Jackie Brown” (1997). Her compelling performance in the thriller “Single White Female” (1992) solidified her status as a leading actress of her generation, earning her two Golden Globe nominations and a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Despite her career accolades, Fonda has been candid about her struggles with self-esteem, reflecting in a 2000 interview, “What is it with my low self-esteem? I’m trying to be happy with my career. I think I should give myself a break, but I’ve got this bug that rides me. ‘You should be doing better,'” according to Hello Magazine. Fonda’s recent appearances have sparked interest due to her noticeably changed physical appearance since she began appearing sporadically in 2022.

On her 61st birthday, she was seen casually taking a stroll in the Encino Hills neighborhood with a friend. Observers noted her slim figure during a prior sighting at LAX in April 2024, where she sported a gray trench coat and black trousers, her gray hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail. Speculation about her appearance has ranged widely, though Fonda herself has opted to keep silent on the topic, maintaining her privacy amidst public curiosity. Her life took a significant turn following a near-fatal car accident in 2003, shortly after her last role in the 2002 TV film “Snow Queen” and before welcoming her son Oliver with Elfman in 2005. This incident, which resulted in a broken vertebra, coincided with her decision to step away from acting and embrace a quieter life away from the limelight.

When asked about a potential return to acting in 2023, Fonda firmly responded, “No, I don’t think so. It’s too nice being a civilian.” Her straightforward stance reflects a contentment found away from the pressures of Hollywood, a sentiment that contrasts with Elfman’s ongoing career success as a composer, known for iconic scores like those for “Edward Scissorhands,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and “Beetlejuice.”

Despite enduring public scrutiny about her size, Fonda and her husband Elfman’s recent appearance together underscores a lasting connection and resilience amidst their private lives. They also figured out what so many stars seem to never get— how to stay out of the limelight. For fans and observers alike, this glimpse into their world offers a reminder of their enduring bond and individual journeys beyond the glare of Hollywood’s spotlight.