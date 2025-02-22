‘I Hate It’: Former Hollywood Beauty Jane Fonda Shocks Fans with the Truth About Her Body Image Issues 

Most women enjoy shopping for many reasons including retail therapy, but that’s certainly not the case for acting veteran Jane Fonda.

The 87-year-old Hollywood star revealed that shopping is an unsettling experience for her, which is why she intentionally avoids it.

“I basically don’t go shopping,” she said in a New York Times interview on Feb. 18. “Occasionally I will order something online if I’m on a trip and going into forests and need quick-drying pants and shirts — that kind of thing.”

But the former star of “Fun with Dick and Jane” made it clear, “I don’t like to shop. I feel uncomfortable.”

Jane Fonda details her discomfort with shopping (Photo: @janefonda/Instagram)

Under The Social’s Facebook post of the story, fans agreed with Fonda dislike for shopping. One person said, “Absolutely hate shopping. Not an issue about my body, I just can’t stand it.”

Another wrote, “I’m tall and shopping has always been awful. Never finding clothes that fit properly. Always almost always having to pay more and not having lots of choices.

A third person simply put, “Hate shopping.”

The Golden Globe award-winning actress took it a step further to explain what it is about shopping that brings her so much discomfort. The answer is her body. It seems after nearly nine decades of living Fonda still has moments where she is not fully satisfied with her physique.

She said, “I would say 90 percent I’ve made peace with my body, but there’s still that 10 percent. It’s hard to stand in the fitting room and put clothes on and not like the way you look.”

In a May 2023 interview with People, the “Georgia Rule” star revealed that she didn’t want to be an actress initially because she was insecure about her beauty, her talent and her body. She said, “I had a lot of body dysmorphia. I was pretty lost as a young person.”

But the actress found a solution that involved fitness. She released an exercise video in 1982 called “Jane Fonda’s Workout” that not only was a hit with other people but also seemed to lift up her own spirits.

She said, “So many women said to me, ‘My whole attitude about myself changed,’ “ says Fonda. “That meant the world to me.”

The “Book Club” star ended up selling 17 million copies.

She still keeps up with her workout to this day. In her New York Times interview, Fonda added that she has a trainer who “only works with people over 50.” she doesn’t mind spending money on sneakers.

“Now that I’m 87, I don’t wear heels anymore because they throw my pelvis and my hips out of whack,” she said. “So low heels or almost flat shoes have become my thing — and sneakers that have sparklies on them.”