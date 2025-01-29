‘Single White Female’ Star Bridget Fonda Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Sighting as Fans Point Out Her Drastic Transformation

It’s been over three decades since actress Bridget Fonda’s lead role in “Single White Female.” She starred in several films and projects before taking a step back from Hollywood in the early 2000s.

But after recent photos of her circulating online, fans have noticed she doesn’t quite look the same.

Fonda was captured in photos on her 61st birthday on Jan. 27 by the Daily Mail, while walking in the Encino Hills neighborhood with a friend. She stepped out for a rare appearance wearing a gray top, black pants, black sneakers, and dark sunglasses. Her light silver hair was pulled back into a messy bun and she wore thin black glasses on her face.

But all fans online could talk about was the shock from her stunning weight loss.

Actress Bridget Fonda goes viral as fans notice her weight loss transformation over the years. (1992 vs. 2009) (Photos by Francois Duhamel/Sygma via Getty Images; Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

The niece of Oscar-winning actress Jane Fonda appeared to have a smaller waistline and thinner arms, much like her early movie roles in the 1990s.

“She looks great! I am so happy for her, and she looks to be quite happy herself,” wrote one fan online.

A second wrote, “Good for her. She doesn’t need to be tiny, but I’m glad she’s getting healthier. She left Hollywood to focus on her family, nothing wrong with that.”

It’s unclear exactly how Bridget has been shedding the pounds but fans believe she’s “losing weight naturally by doing more cardio than weight training” due to the three-year age gap between the photos.

Another said, “It was such a shock seeing her as so obese in 2022. She was a beautiful lady. Today she looks as if she’s lost about 80 pounds and is now easily recognizable. Fantastic.”

Actress Bridget Fonda in 2009, 2022 and 2025. (Photos by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images; @backgrid; The Daily Mail/The ImageDirect.com)

Others wondered if the “Point of No Return” star had surgery or used a weight loss drug as someone commented, “Good, she had weight loss surgery or ozempic or something. This all started because of a car accident. Glad to see her getting healthy.”

It has not been confirmed whether or not Bridget used Ozempic injections, had surgery or a different medication used for weight loss such as Mounjaro and Zepbound.

But she did suffer injuries from a nearly fatal car accident in 2003, just six years after her role in Quentin Tarantino’s movie, “Jackie Brown.” She lost control of her vehicle while driving on a rain-slicked highway. Her 2001 Jaguar was completely totaled after flipping over an embankment.

Bridget wore her seatbelt for safety but was left with a broken vertebra, as well as minor cuts and bruises, which were treated at St. John’s Medical Center in Santa Monica.

Bridget is also best known for her roles in 1990s-era motion pictures such as “The Godfather Part III,” and “It Could Happen to You.” Her last series was “Snow Queen” and her last film was “The Chris Isaak Show” — both released in 2002.

The New York University graduate retired from acting not long afterward. Fast forward to April 2023, she made it clear she was not interested in making a comeback despite fans desperately vying for her return to television and movie screens.

She was last seen in public images from January 2022. According to Page Six, it was the first time Bridget was seen out in 12 years. In August 2024, the outlet posted images of the daughter of Susan Brewer and Hollywood legend Peter Fonda as she showed off a slimmer frame than in previous years.

Photographers captured Bridget smiling with her 19-year-old son, Oliver Elfman, at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

When approached by a cameraman who asked whether she desires to return to the big screen, the two-time Golden Globe nominee told a paparazzo, “No.”

The cameraperson doubled down on his question about a possible Hollywood rebound for the “No Ordinary Baby” star.

She responded, “I don’t think so, it’s too nice being a civilian.”

Bridget made her movie debut at 5 years old in the classic 1969 drama “Easy Rider” which also starred her father, Peter.

Eight months after recovering from her car accident, she married film composer Danny Elfman, 71, on Nov. 29, 2003.

They welcomed their only child together, Oliver, in January 2005. Elfman also has two adult daughters, Lola and Mali, from his first marriage to Geri Eisenmenger.

Danny and Bridget originally met while working on the 1998 crime thriller “A Simple Plan.” However, the was seen in the new photos without her wedding ring, though it’s unclear if they have decided to part ways.