‘Messy’: Jane Fonda Stirs Up Old Hollywood Rivalry — Questions Barbra Streisand’s Robert Redford Tribute and Declares She Had the Real Story to Tell

Actress Jane Fonda wasn’t focused on the big wins at the Oscars — despite Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and Ludwig Göransson stacking up major awards for “Sinners” at the Oscars — it was the In Memoriam montage that caught her attention for all the wrong reasons.

Fonda has seemingly picked a fight with singer , reigniting their old beef on Sunday night, in a mic drop moment no one saw coming, and she has more to tell.

Jane Fonda makes a wisecrack at the Vanity Fair Oscars party about Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand. (Photos: Jane Fonda (Photos by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Netflix; barbrastreisand/Instagram)

‘Wake Up Folks’: Jane Fonda Goes After Trump, Calls for His Arrest Then Drops Bombshell About His Father

Streisand honored her co-star in the classic film “The Way We Were,” the late Robert Redford, during the segment. Redford was 89 when he passed away last September; his former co-star gave a moving speech and sang the film’s theme song.

“After I read the first script of ‘The Way We Were,’ I could only imagine one man in the role and that was Robert Redford,” said Streisand. “But he turned it down because he said the character had no backbone. He doesn’t stand for anything, and he was right. So many drafts later, Bob finally agreed to do it. He was a brilliant, subtle actor, and we had a wonderful time playing off each other because we never quite knew what the other one was going to do in a scene.”

During the Vanity Fair Oscars party, Fonda was asked about the tribute to Redford, and the 88-year-old actress playfully shaded Streisand. “I want to know how come Streisand was up there doing that for Redford?”

“She only made one movie with him,” added Fonda before declaring, “I made four! I have more to say.” Fonda starred with Redford in the 1960 film “The Chase,” the 1967 movie “Barefoot in the Park,” “The Electric Horseman” in 1970, and, most recently, the 2017 film “Our Souls at Night.”

When asked what she remembered about Redford, she said, “I was always in love with him. Most gorgeous human being. Such great values, and he did a lot for movies. Lifted up independent movies.”

Jane Fonda wants to know why she was left out of the Robert Redford tribute at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/jfQk7BgBtp — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 16, 2026

After a clip was shared on social media, fans weighed in, Fonda's shady comment as well as confirming Redford's good looks.

"Redford was a gorgeous man, no wonder they still fight over him," one person added.

Another joked, "Old lady cat fight. That is more entertaining than the Oscars," while one replied, "Jane may be messy but she's telling no lies."

Fonda is no stranger to calling people out, as she previously shaded Streisand during her appearance on the "Lovett or Leave It" podcast in 2024. After Luis Virtel claimed that Streisand turned down Fonda's roles from her "first three Oscar nominations," the "Cat Ballou" star exclaimed, "According to Barbra."

“According to Barbra, I would have no career if it weren’t for her,” Fonda told host Jon Lovett. “She turned down 'Barbarella.' She turned down 'Klute.’ 'They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?' and 'Julia.' Can you see her ..."

If mega showrunner Ryan Murphy is reading this, we hope "Feud: Jane and Barbra" is in the works.

Fonda has once again found herself in the spotlight not just for her activism but for the way she goes after powerful men — and this time it’s personal and political all at once. After publicly demanding former President Donald Trump be held accountable and even calling for his arrest while dropping a jaw‑dropping revelation about his father, Fonda’s feisty, take‑no‑prisoners energy isn’t new territory for her.

She’s shown the same fire when standing up for herself, challenging the media mogul’s actions and defending her rights following her multi-million-dollar divorce from Ted Turner. Whether Fonda's challenging politicians or confronting exes, Fonda’s blend of truth‑seeking and fearless attitude keeps her at the center of the conversation.