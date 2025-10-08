‘Aaron Knows Exactly What He Is Doing’: Teyana Taylor Drools Over Aaron Pierre’s Steamy Shirtless Photo, Fans Say This One Should’ve Stayed Private

Teyana Taylor has actor Aaron Pierre all to herself at home, but that won’t stop her from lusting over her man on social media.

They recently made their red carpet debut at the London premiere of Teyana’s film “One Battle After Another,” where they posed together, marking their first formal public appearance as a couple.

But the “Rebel Ridge” hunk, 31, sent fans and his real-life leading lady into a frenzy with a thirst trap post.

Aaron Pierre leaves Teyana Taylor stunned after sharing new shirtless photos online. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Music)

Pierre uploaded a carousel of three images to Instagram on Oct. 7, presumably capturing moments from his recent globetrotting. In one selfie, he snapped a photo of his travel outfit — blue denim jeans, a black shirt, a black leather jacket, and a black leather tote — in a mirrored elevator.

‘He Looks Blessed’: Regina Hall Stutters Over Aaron Pierre’s Tunnel Dance, Fans Say She Held Back in Front of Teyana Taylor

In the second slide, his chiseled physique glistened as beads of water trickled down his chest. He posed with one arm flexed in nothing but a white towel wrapped around his waist. On the third slide, he sported a black suit, black shades, and a smile.

His followers also wore a grin as they flocked to the comment section. “The way I zoomed in is insane,” wrote one fan. A second person commented, “This ain’t right Aaron knows exactly what he is doing.” But Taylor, 34, stood out with her reactions.

In one instance, the “A Thousand and One” actress shared a gif with the caption, “Makes me want a hotdog real bad.” She doubled down on the sentiment when she reshared his bathroom photo in her IG story with, “Can I pet that dawg? Can I pet that dawwwwggggggggg.”

The repost was picked up by The Shade Room, where one user wrote, “She sure knows how to pick ’em.” Another person remarked, “She’s real fortunate, I must say.” But not everyone was impressed.

Teyana Taylor swoons over boyfriend Aaron Pierre in a bathroom thirst trap. (Photos: Teyanataylor/Instagram; Aaron_Pierre1/Instagram.)

A critical hot take read, “Seems like a picture that should have been private. The whole world knowing he got itches now is not a flex.”

A second naysayer typed, “This [is] how her and Iman was too and y’all loved that as well lmaoooo. Y’all gone do this for the man after Aaron too?”

Taylor and Pierre have been dating for at least six months, though they keep much of their relationship private. The pair have seen together publicly and have shared glimpses of their connection on social media, giving fans insight into their budding romance.

They first publicly confirmed their relationship in March 2025, when Taylor and Pierre attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty together. Although they did not walk the red carpet as a couple, they were photographed inside the event.

"I am begging yall to let me get my back blown out in peace, alright bye!"



😭 Teyana Taylor ends her IG live after addressing issues with her ex husband Iman Shumpert



Teyana is currently dating actor Aaron Pierre pic.twitter.com/5p5iv0tKnQ — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) March 19, 2025

Months later in June 2025, Teyana made their relationship official by sharing a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating Aaron’s 31st birthday, accompanied by affectionate photos of the couple.

The “Gonna Love Me” singer was previously married to retired NBA player Iman Shumpert. They separated in 2023 after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce in July 2024. They are co-parents to daughters, Junie, 9 and Rue, 5.