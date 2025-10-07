‘Hahaha, I Love It!’: Donald Trump’s Big Flex for MAGA Crowd Over a TV Network ‘Cutting Him Off’ Took a Turn No One Saw Coming

President Donald Trump claimed CNN cut the camera on him just seconds after he uttered the words “Fake news CNN,” during a recent speech, but the news network — and viewers— tell a different story.

Trump was addressing the country’s military elite at a rare meeting at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, on September 30, when he gestured toward the news cameras stationed at the back of the room. “Oh, their camera just went off!” he said, after mocking CNN. “Look. Every time I mention them, they turn their camera off, because it’s never good. I don’t blame ’em. You’re better off keeping it off.”

On X, Trump supporters are having a field day with the clip and have been piling on. “F**k CNN!” one yelled, followed by “their license to broadcast should be revoked.”

One person gloated, “They can’t handle the truth!” while another said, “Too funny. A respectable news outlet would keep rolling” and another laughed, “Haha, love it!”

Linda was very pleased with her president, “I agree with my President. The Communist (fake)News Network would be better off if they just shut everything off. Shut their cameras off. Shut their people up. And shut their doors. Forever. We Americans would severely appreciate it.😘”

"Oh, their camera just went off! Look. Every time I mention, they turn their camera off, because it's never good. I don't blame 'em. You're better off keeping it off." pic.twitter.com/bNBHbPcUoG — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) September 30, 2025

All the gloating was shut down when the network responded and critics online reveled in the comeback.

“No is wasn’t. I’m sure you’ve seen the CNN clip by now where they had him on camera saying it was shut off. Stop lying fool 😂,” mocked one user.

“You guys fall for that line everytime,” said one user while another added, “You idiots are so gullible.”

Another wasn’t seemingly pleased with either side, “Just MAGA BS on ALL media incl. CNN. More lies and grandstanding low IQ media”

But a few observers caught on to the ruse: “This is the same schtick he’s done for the last 10 years,” wrote one. And a viewer at home confirmed, “That’s funny. The CNN camera did NOT go off because I was watching CNN at that moment.”

According to CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who had reportedly caught the President in several lies during the speech, this was yet another outrageous falsehood. The CNN camera broadcast Trump’s entire speech live, as detailed in a Forbes article, and the network even provided footage to other media outlets, acting as a “pool” camera.

During his 72-minute address, Trump threatened to fire top generals and admirals who disagreed, told the military leaders that the city of Portland, Oregon, was “burning down” and “looks like World War II,” and referenced a racial slur.

Trump refers to the nuclear threat as “the n-word,” he revealed to a room full of the nation’s top admirals and generals.

“We can’t let people throw around that word,” Trump said. “I call it the N-word. There are two N-words, and you can’t use either of them.”

Former President Biden was also targeted. During the speech, Trump claimed Biden allowed 25 million migrants into the country, which has been repeatedly debunked.

Taking aim at “fake news CNN” is nothing new for the President, who has claimed several times in the past that the network cuts away from him at rallies when they don’t agree with what he’s saying — statements CNN and its journalists have long disputed.