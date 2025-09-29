‘Nobody Believes This!’: Donald Trump’s Tone-Deaf Brag About His ‘High Quality Gold’ Backfires as Viewers Catch the Most Embarrassing Detail

President Donald Trump’s utter lack of shame has even his supporters rolling their eyes. As the government shutdown looms, consumer sentiment tanks, and the National Guard prepares to land in Chicago and Portland, Trump has something else on his mind—his golden trinkets.

In a September 28 post on his Truth Social platform, Trump’s bragging reached a new level of cringiness and internet sleuths only made it worse when they did some digging.

(Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

As a video pans over a table of decorative filigree, Trump couldn’t contain his glee at seeing so many shiny objects destined for the gilded walls of the White House. The president claimed that foreign dignitaries and world leaders now “freak out” when they visit.

“Some of the highest quality 24 Karat Gold used in the Oval Office and Cabinet Room of the White House. Foreign Leaders and everyone else ‘freak out’ when they see the quality and beauty,” Trump gushed.

“Best Oval Office ever, in terms of success and look!!! President DJT.”

Good morning and Happy Monday to everyone who agrees that, with Americans struggling to buy groceries because of trump's tariffs, it is obscene for him to be posting videos flaunting his gold Oval Office decor.



"Let them eat gilded cake."

Clueless jackass. pic.twitter.com/ygAyVoCvy5 — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 29, 2025

Trump’s bragadacioius post was immediately met with backlash online with many wondering if the president even knows what gold is.

“Why not 26? Or 28? Go for the best, Trump,” mocked one user on Threads.

‘What Happened to Lowering Groceries?’: Donald Trump Rolls Out Another Head-Scratching Scheme, and People Are Convinced MAGA Will Buy Anything

Another added, “Dumb nuts, 24 karat gold is the highest quality and it all looks the same – “ostentatious”.”

“He doesn’t even know what gold is!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” wrote another with glee while yet another added, “Trump doesn’t know that all 24K gold is the same: 99.9% pure gold!”

On a more serious note, many were simply appalled that Trump missed the mark on what’s important to not just his MAGA base but Americans as a whole.

“And this is what he’s most proud of? Not policies, not protecting lives, not strengthening democracy, but bragging about 24K gold trim like it’s a gaudy Trump Tower lobby. The country is crumbling, people can’t afford insulin, but sure, foreign leaders ‘freak out’ over your tacky décor. The priorities are as hollow as the gold plating he brags about,” said one of many outraged people on Threads.

“I want a magat (not a Russian bot) to defend this. To explain in detail how this helps them and the very Americans Trump was sworn to help,” another said.

One user responded, “Good luck! They never rise to the challenge of why they like what trump does. Don’t want to admit that he allows them to be the worst they can be because he is.”

While Trump brags about gold, Democrats and Republicans remain in a standoff over a bill that would make it immeasurably harder for Americans to afford health care.

If an agreement isn’t reached, the government could shut down for the first time in seven years — which happened during Trump’s first term — resulting in 800,000 federal employees getting furloughed without pay.

Meanwhile, consumers are still reeling from high grocery costs and rising inflation, despite Trump’s price-dropping pledges on the campaign trail. “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on Day One,” he stated at a press conference in August 2024.

Fast-forward one year, and consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in August from the month before, pushing the annual inflation rate to 2.9 percent, the highest since January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ most recent data.

Prices on imports have also increased, but we have yet to fully experience the impact of the tariffs Trump imposed on over 90 countries. Manufacturers and U.S. retailers have been stockpiling goods, postponing price hikes for now, but many are worried that the shoe will drop just in time for the holiday season.

The White House has undergone a transformation thanks to Trump, who has embellished the Oval Office’s walls, ceiling, trim, and mantle with gold. He paved over the famous Rose Garden and recently broke ground on a $200 million ballroom in the East Wing.

Some on social media caught another embarrasing detail to further deflate Trump’s brag. Many noticed that the golden accents in the video were covered with plastic wrap and described them as appearing “spray-painted” and “cheap.”

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!!

These are literally Home Depot accents spray painted gold!!! Fake like you!!!!

Hahahahahahahahahahahaha! pic.twitter.com/r7Lhkksv7q — BDKLa88 (@BDKLa88) September 29, 2025

Saying they resembled mass-produced appliques, one wrote, “These are literally Home Depot accents spray painted gold!!!” Another responded, “nobody believes this.”

Another added, “Does he think we believe that is real gold in the Oval Office. He would not pay for real gold. And people have found pictures of those do dads attached tonthe wall at Home Goods!”

One user summed it up, “Those horrific spray-painted dollar-store embellishments are not only fake and hideous, but if they WERE actual “highest quality 24 karat gold”, then he’s pilfering taxpayers’ money to stroke himself. There is no good angle to this. Why do idiots keep supporting him??”