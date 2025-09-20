‘Another MAGA Hag … Just Stop It’: CNN Drops 50-Second Clip Humiliating Trump with His Own Insults While His Backers Were Destroyed Over Weak Excuses

President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, other top Republicans in general have spent the past week blaming the left and Democrats for an increase in political violence.

What they didn’t count on was the evidence in the archives. For years, Trump has been the one stoking the flames, branding his opponents “fascists,” “Marxists,” “communists,” and worse in speech after speech. And there was ample footage to prove it.

President Donald Trump’s own words are coming back to haunt him after CNN drops montage of his rhetoric. (Credit: CNN Video Screengrab)

CNN dropped an epic nearly one minute clip of a sampling of Trump’s hate speech over just the past year, least anyone forgot.

He called Democrats “the enemy within,” “scum,” “very dangerous and “worse than China and Russia.”

He repeatedly called his 2024 presidential rival Kamala Harris “a Marxist … a fascist,” over and over on the campaign trail.

There is no doubt that Trump is the problem. He called Democrats "scum," "dangerous," "vicious," "very bad," "radical left lunatics," and "a massive, vicious, crooked, radical left machine" as he traveled around the country. — Ivano Panetti (@ivanopanetti) September 17, 2025

He told his supporters repeatedly, “They want to take down our country. They are absolute garbage.”

There is no one at the same level as Trump, politically, that has ever said such spiteful and violent things about him publicly. It’s even mindboggling how often Trump has used violent rhetoric against his Democratic opponents.

And people reacted to CNN’s clip.

“Trump is absolute garbage!!,” X user Ron W. Lewis retorted.

“MAGGOT Republicans are flipping the narrative on Democrats. They need to bring the receipts, pull these scum bags out in the open and show them for what they are,” this X user chimed in.

“There is no doubt that Trump is the problem,” X user Ivano Panetti pointed out. “He called Democrats ‘scum,’ ‘dangerous,’ ‘vicious,’ ‘very bad,’ ‘radical left lunatics,’ and ‘a massive, vicious, crooked, radical left machine’ as he traveled around the country.

Just last week while sitting in the Oval Office with a room full of reporters, the president of the United States told the country that the rhetoric from the “radical left” was “directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today.”

He also pledged to go after “organizations that funded and supported” political violence, but it’s still unclear who he was talking about.

And he told reporters that “we just have to beat the hell” out of “radical left lunatics.”

Obviously, MAGA voters disagreed, but not without being called to the carpet.

“Not even close to the same thing,” X user Aaron Briggs responded. “Trump only refers to his opponents and other individuals in government as marxists. He doesn’t disparage democrat voters in the same way the Media and even a sitting U.S. president called half the U.S. population fascists and white supremacists.”

Not even close to the same thing.



Trump only refers to his opponents and other individuals in government as marxists. He doesn't disparage democrat voters in the same way the Media and even a sitting U.S. president called half the U.S. population fascists and white… — Aaron Briggs (@money_sacs) September 17, 2025

But this poster disagreed, “He uses group terms like ‘they’ and ‘the enemy within’ to be intentionally spiteful and divisive on top of calling folks ‘fascist marxists’ on an individual level.”

Trump supporter Ann Stone jumped in with a similar sentiment, “First of all Skippy… Trump is calling the Marxist and socialist which frankly a lot of them call themselves. He is not singling out an individual and doing a beat down like they have done to him and individuals on the Republican side.”

She was promptly dealt with. “Here we go. Another MAGA hag trying to make excuses for the vile and disgusting pedo in chief. Just stop it,” said a frustrated commentor.

Another responded to her post, “No one cares what you have to say. There’s literally a video of him doing what your pathetic ass claims yall don’t do. You lose. Run along loser.”

Social media user Heidi Summerfield is also concerned about Trump supporters’ repeated denials that Trump uses dangerous rhetoric. “You see the evidence with your own eyes, you here the words with your own ears and still say this nonsense.”

The president also refused to condemn the killing of a Democratic state lawmaker and her husband in Minnesota a few months ago, and the critical wounding of two more Democrats after a right-wing suspect was charged with the crimes.