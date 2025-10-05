‘Sit This One Out… Homewrecker’: MAGA Tears Into Ariana Grande After Her Fiery Comment About Trump Blows Up Online

Ariana Grande fanned MAGA outrage with a viral Instagram Story post, and now the White House has hit back. The “thank u, next” singer reposted a pointed statement about the widespread implications of Donald Trump’s policies despite his promise to usher in the “Golden Age of America.”

On Sept. 28, she reposted activist Matt Bernstein’s check-in with the president’s supporters. With more than half his first year in office complete, Bernstein challenged voters to reflect on the impact of his sweeping immigration legislation and the assault on free speech.

Bernstein asked, “Has your life gotten better? Have your groceries gotten cheaper? Has your health insurance premium gone down? Has your work/life balance improved? Can you take a vacation yet? Are you happier?”

Grande, who openly supported Kamala Harris’ 2024 presidential bid, did not add additional commentary to the post. However, her repost spoke volumes, provoking a response from the White House.

If you are a “fan” getting mad at Ariana Grande for the post below, you have never understood the message of ‘WICKED’.



We have entered a truly dangerous global political climate. Minority groups are being scapegoated as the cause of the decline in individual’s standard of… pic.twitter.com/N39qrOBj39 — Wicked Updates 🧹 (@wicked_updates) September 29, 2025

White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai hit back with, “Save your tears, Ariana. Because President Trump’s actions ended Joe Biden’s inflation crisis and are bringing in trillions in new investments.”

Desai also mentioned that Trump “signed an executive order just like magic that paved the way for the FTC to crack down on Ticketmaster for ripping off Ariana Grande’s concert-going fans. Get well soon, Ariana!”

The response wove personal jabs at the artist’s discography with mentions of her songs “Save Your Tears,” “Just Like Magic” and “Get Well Soon.”

An X user wrote, “White house just writing government fanfiction atp.” A second user tweeted, “This was firing back? Feels like a response from a fan.” A more personal attack on Grande’s love life surfaced when Page Six reshared the story.

There one reader said, “You need to sit this one out,” while another reader commented, “I really don’t care what a lying & cheating homewrecker has to say about darn near anything really.” Grande and “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater have been dating since 2023. When news of the relationship broke, so did the revelation that Slater “blindsided” his estranged wife, Lily Jay. Their divorce was finalized in September 2024.

The couple has managed to keep their courtship out of the headlines in the months since Jay penned an op-ed about the end of her 10-year marriage. The exes share one child. Grande’s divorce from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, was also finalized last year after three years of marriage.