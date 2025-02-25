‘What Happened to Her?!’: Ariana Grande’s Weight Loss Shocks Fans as Alleged Insider Shares the Real Reason Behind It

The change in Ariana Grande‘s appearance has been the subject of several headlines lately, but fans are growing more concerned after a recent appearance.

The “Thank U, Next” singer walked the red carpet at the 78th British Academy of Film and Television Arts Film Awards (BAFTA Film Awards) in London.

Grande and fellow “Wicked: Part One” star Cynthia Erivo were nominated for their roles in the film, which has become the highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

The actress arrived on the carpet, blowing kisses to her fans, in a plunging V-neck Louis Vuitton gown with a black bodice and large, billowy pink skirt. She donned her staple hairstyle in a pulled-back bun and simple diamond jewelry. As beautiful as the Oscar nominee looked, her noticeably thinner frame sparked conversation and concerns over her health.

‘What happened to her?? I’m genuinely concerned,” asked one fan as they shared a photo of the star signing autographs with an angle emphasizing her hollow cheeks and visible sternum.

Another follower gave their thoughts along with the same images. “But what the hell is going on with all this celebrities Next you will hear it’s one sickness or the other God help them oo This is our beautiful Ariana grande.”

A fan admitted her shocking appearance made them regret the recent jokes they have made on her behalf.

“CONFESSION: In recent months I’ve made a few jokey comments about Ariana Grande’s weight loss but seeing how she looks at the BAFTAS, I can’t help but feel like she has a real problem. I don’t know if it’s medical or psychological but she is way too skinny and I genuinely hope that people close to her are aware.”

Recent photo of Ariana Grande..



What happened to her?? I'm genuinely concerned.. pic.twitter.com/192fKIyznE — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) February 19, 2025

Many commentators provided their opinions on health or denied that the petite singer looked different, but most fans sincerely wanted someone to “explain” what was going on with Grande.

Despite the speculation and whispers of what could be ailing the star, the New York Post recently reported that the culprit is stress.

According to Page Six, its purported inside source, whom the outlet did not identify, revealed that the stress of a “grueling shoot schedule, marathon press tour, past traumas, and complicated relationships have taken a toll” on the 31-year-old star.

The outlet doubled down on the “stress of success” reasoning with a statement from a former assistant stating the endless “press blitz” around “Wicked,” including the rumors around her and co-star Ethan Slater, could have re-triggered her already documented stress and anxiety.

The unnamed tipster added that the extreme schedule that has Grande “firing on all cylinders” has possibly affected her body’s natural functions and it’s showing up in her appearance.

“I don’t even think your body knows when it needs to eat. You’re sleeping when you’re supposed to be up, and you’re up when you’re supposed to be sleeping. Between that, and the fashion women deal with – the hair, the makeup, and the nails – it’s nonstop running. It’s superhuman,” the source said.

They later added, “It’s just the non-stop running on that kind of schedule and that kind of level. It definitely takes a toll on your health — it’s that much harder to take care of yourself — mentally as well as physically.”

The insider revealed that while they never got that feeling that Grande “didn’t like who she was or how she looked,” the idea of “always having to be on” or “measured by what you say” could be daunting for her anxiety.

The “Positions” singer has been vocal about her health since 2023 when fans and critics began questioning her sudden weight loss. She took to her TikTok, posting a very vulnerable and candid video asking her fans to be “mindful” about the words and opinions they spewed regarding someone’s appearance and body.

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly,” later explaining that when people considered her appearance “healthy,” she was at her lowest point.

“I know I shouldn’t have to explain that. But I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here, good might come from it,” she said.

She continued. “So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with. Be gentle with each other and with yourselves.”

The two-time Grammy winner ended her heartfelt video by sending “love” to her fans and reminding them that “no matter” their weight, how they like to do their makeup, or if they have had cosmetic procedures, she thinks they are “beautiful.”