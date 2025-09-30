‘This Won’t End Well …’: Trump Falls for Reporter’s Trap, Rants About ‘Dumb People,’ Then Scrambles to Fix It—Only to Fumble Into a Bigger Mess

President Donald Trump walked straight into a reporter’s trap during an Oval Office event on Thursday, flying off the handle about “dumb people” and openly making threats before awkwardly trying to reel himself back in with a presidential tone — only to dig himself deeper.

Trump’s remarks come one day after a lone sniper shot and killed a detainee and wounded two others in an attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement center in Dallas. Investigators are claiming the gunman had written anti-ICE messages on ammunition left at the scene before he took his own life.

President Donald Trump falls for reporter’s bait to ramble on with threats and insults. (Credit: Fox News Video Screengrab)

“Who do you hold responsible for the uptick in left-wing violence the country is seeing?” a member of the press pool asked in a leading question after the president called on him.

Trump, wasting no time, gleefully took the bait.

“Radical left rhetoric,” Trump spat out after getting the kind of softball query he likes. “The radical left is causing the problem. They’re out of control. They’re saying things.”

REPORTER: "Who do you hold responsible for the uptick in left-wing violence the country is seeing?"



Trump went on to name people he especially despises.

“And they’re really dumb people. I mean I look at Crocket. I look at some of these people, they’re ah, they’re, ah, very low IQ people actually, but the radical left is causing this problem, not the right, the radical left,” he continued.

Then he went on to predict dire consequences for Democrats and the left if there’s more violence against conservative targets.

“And it’s going to get worse and ultimately, I mean it’s going to go back on them. Bad things happen when they play these games and ah I’ll give you a little clue, the right is a lot tougher than the left, but the right’s not doing this. They’re not doing it,” he repeated.

Not surprisingly Trump’s clip went viral. Several MAGA supporters asked, “where are th lies.”

“No threats were made all he said is the reality of the situation. It’s obvious if left keeps being violent eventually the right will retaliation beyond comparison so where was the threats? It’s just facts,” one supporter noted with many others echoing a similar sentiment. Some even began bragging, “In other words we will f you the f up you stupid fools,” X user Kevin Hartline replied.

But they received a stark warning in return.

“He stands in front of the world, representing the US, and insults and denigrates their democracies as inferior siblings. This is what you voted in. Don’t be surprised when your economy crashes and your civil war decimates your country. And don’t look for help from others,” said one user on X.

“The right is tougher than the left is a blatant lie. That podcaster getting shot showed the world how the right are the biggest bunch of pussies to ever walk the planet😂 he knows the game is up we outnumber his retards 4-1 and it won’t end well for MAGA,” warned another.

Another summed it up, “Trump is literally daring violence, saying the right is “tougher What kind of president talks dumb shit like this? warning the left to back off. Let that mental decline sink … This is a direct blueprint for spiraling chaos, and he doesn’t care who gets hurt. Stop pretending this is just talk.”

After issing his warning that “they better not get them energized because it won’t be good for the left and I don’t want to see that happen,” Trump tried to flip the script and sound presidential, even for a brief moment.

“I’m the president of all the people, but the radical left is causing all this. The radical left Democrats are causing this problem, and it gets worse … and it’ll be a point where other people won’t take it anymore and that will not be good for the radical left and we don’t want that,” Trump ominously warned again.