‘Not Theo’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Sudden Tragedy While on Vacation Sends Shockwaves Through Hollywood and ‘Cosby Show’ Fans

Malcolm-Jamal Warner, most famously known for his role as Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show,” has died in a drowning incident.

The actor, 54, was in Costa Rica on a family trip. The New Jersey native would have celebrated his 55th birthday on Aug. 18. Per ABC News, Warner drowned when he became stuck in a high current near Cocles beach in Limon on Sunday, July 20.

Warner’s official cause of passing is listed as asphyxia. He is survived by his wife and daughter, whose identities he kept private.

(Photos: @The Real/YouTube)

His untimely passing came as a shock to thousands of social media users who flocked to online platforms with condolences and messages of disbelief. “How sad. He was a wonderful actor. His character on Cosby provided endless laughs. What a tragic ending to his life. Prayers for his family and loved ones,” read one reaction.

“I refuse to believe this. This cannot be,” a second individual wrote. A third fan mentioned that Warner was “one of the few kid stars to never be involved in any BS.” Warner became a teen star when he was cast as the sole son on Bill Cosby’s family sitcom. “The Cosby Show” completed eight seasons between 1984 and 1992.

Warner went on to star as Malcolm on the comedic series “Malcolm & Eddie,” co-starring Eddie Griffin, from 1996 to 2000. In an Instagram Story post, Griffin wrote, “R.I.P. King. My little big brother.”

Actor Eddie Griffin pays tribute to “Malcolm & Eddie” co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner. (Photo: Eddiegriffin/Instagram.)

Warner’s acting credits also include leading roles on programs such as “Reed Between the Lines” with Tracee Ellis Ross and the medical drama “The Resident.”

In a tribute, Ellis wrote, “I love you, Malcolm. First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss.”

Of the latter role, Warner said it was “the first time where, some people saw it, but I think ‘The Resident’ people collectively got it—like, ‘Oh…he’s not Theo!’” during his May appearance on the “Hot & Bothered” podcast.

Other industry peers like Morris Chestnut remembered also paid tribute to Warner.

“The Best Man” star wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Malcolm-Jamal Warner” and that he was “one of the nicest in the business. Rest easy, brother. Your legacy lives on.”

Niecey Nash and Loni Love also shared touching tributes on their Instagram pages.

Another said, “Damn not Theo… RIP Malcolm-Jamal Warner.”

Nooooo not Theo…. R.I.P. Malcolm-Jamal Warner. All my childhood tv stars are leaving me. My prayers going out to his family and loved ones 🙏🏿🕊️❤️ pic.twitter.com/dJZq3JEqmH — Marks With Mics (@MarksWithMics) July 21, 2025

Warner’s last social media post was uploaded on July 19. It featured a video promoting his and co-host Candace Kelley’s podcast, “Not All Hood.”

The audio series wrapped its first season featuring guests like former Atlanta Mayor Keyshia Lance Bottoms, actor Lamon Rucker, and fellow Cosby Kid and close friend Keshia Knight Pulliam, to name a few.