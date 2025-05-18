Debt Strikes Again: RHOA Star Angela Oakley’s Real Estate Dream Continues to Crumble with $215K Lawsuit

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” newcomer Angela Oakley is drowning in debt in her efforts to become a Georgia real estate tycoon. The wife of retired NBA player Charles Oakley joined the show this year for season 16. In episode 10, which aired on May 11, she revealed, “I’m in debt $2 million.” But her financial troubles run deeper than fans knew. A February lawsuit reveals she’s also entangled in a separate legal battle over money.

Angela, 44, previously disclosed that she became a self-made millionaire by buying and flipping homes. However, luck has not been on her side in this housing climate. “I am in some deep s—t with these houses,” she said of the five properties she owns, three of which boast asking prices ranging from $800,000 to $3 million.

"Real Housewives of Atlanta" newcomer Angela Oakley and her husband, Charles Oakley, face lawsuit over unpaid loan for $2.1 million home she is struggling to flip.

“Most of them are ready for the market. It’s just that the price that we are positioning them at hasn’t been the most welcoming to the market, because I haven’t sold any of them yet,” the Harvey, Illinois, native admitted. Moreover, she revealed, “I am desperate to unload these houses.”

However, trouble offloading the residences scratches the surface of her money woes. Atlanta Black Star obtained a February 18 filing from the State Court of Fulton County where the couple’s real estate businesses, and Angela, are named as defendants who breached a contract regarding an unpaid loan agreement. The two have been married since 2016.

The “RHOA” cast members are in default for non-payment totaling $214,975 including a $10,000 late fee. The Oakleys had 10 days from the date of receipt of the complaint to pay the six-figure amount.

Plaintiff Pelican Solutions LLC’s complaint states that the Oakleys — The Oakley Agency LLC, whose registered agent is Charles, Samuel & Jean Consulting LLC, whose registered agent is Angela, and the reality television newbie — “guaranteed Defendant Agency’s and Defendant Consulting’s obligations under the Note pursuant to a Personal Guaranty of Payment dated March 13, 2024.”

She was expected to make payments through the term, including a final lump-sum amount by the time the note reached maturity on April 13, 2024. Failure to fulfill the agreement would result in:

“A judgement against Defendants, jointly and severally, for reasonable attorneys’ fees actually incurred,” as well as a “judgment against Defendants jointly and severally, in the principal amount of $204, 975 plus a $10,000 late charge…tax all costs on Defendants, jointly and severally, and grand such other relief as is just and appropriate.”

The 7,093-square-foot renovated home sits at 4 Bentley Trace Mnr. It offers six bedrooms, six baths, a double-door front entrance, hardwood floors, a private deck, a two-car garage, and more on the 1-acre lot. It was listed on Zillow on May 12, a year after Pelican Solutions LLC says the loan reached its maturity date. It is priced at $2,160,000.