‘Husband Sucked the Youth Out of Her’: Karoline Leavitt’s Drastic New Face Backfires as Surgeon Reveals the Alleged Work That Left Her Aging Overnight

The ever-changing appearance of White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt continues to draw national attention—enough for medical professionals and cosmetic surgeons to weigh in on what some are calling the “MAGA Barbie Makeover.“

The frenzy comes as before-and-after photos reveal a drastic difference in Leavitt’s facial features since she began working under Donald Trump, prompting speculation across media outlets.

Several platforms have consulted experts to analyze the perceived changes, with a focus on her facial structure, lips, and overall presentation.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is under scrutiny over changes to her appearance since marrying 60-year-old Nicolas Riccio. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a triple board-certified aesthetic, plastic, and reconstructive surgeon, offered his professional opinion to RadarOnline.

While he acknowledged the possibility that Leavitt’s transformation may stem from a professional transition — what he dubbed a “college to camera” evolution involving makeup, hair color changes, and tanning—he also suggested a more clinical explanation.

According to Dr. Hovsepian, the Saint Anselm College graduate’s enhanced features could be the result of several subtle procedures, including “micro-dosing Botox to soften early forehead or frown lines. Subtle lip enhancements, midface contouring for sharper cheek definition, dental work such as whitening or veneers, skin treatments including laser therapy or peels and possible surgical refinement for a straighter nasal bridge and a narrower tip.

Meanwhile, Dr. Jennifer Harrington, a Minnesota-based plastic surgeon and founder of Harrington + Associates Plastic Surgery, told The Daily Mail that while the transformation is exaggerated on social media, likely through AI images, any work Leavitt may have had is relatively minimal.

She’s been Maralago’d — Matt Hamilton (@HammerToe) September 8, 2025

“She does appear in this interview to have enhanced fullness of her upper and lower lips, and her skin is flawless,” said Harrington after reviewing recent footage of the 28-year-old’s appearance on Fox News.

Dr. Harrington explained that Leavitt’s look could easily be achieved through non-invasive procedures, including cosmetic injections like lip fillers or energy-based treatments such as Exion HA by BTL Industries. Ultimately, she speculated that Leavitt likely had minor lip fillers, noting that the results can vary depending on the desired aesthetic.

“She looks amazing,” Harrington concluded. However, public reaction has been far more divided.

One commenter bluntly stated, “She was cute before, now she’s plastic.” Another chimed in, “I can’t stop looking at her awful botched Michael Jackson nose job. And why? Her nose was fine before. The lips are awful too. No clue why they all want to look the same.”

Others suggested Leavitt may be conforming to a political aesthetic. “It’s the MAGA look, as fake as Trump’s bronzer. They all look like Stepford wives,” said one user, referring to what they called a “Mar-a-Lago profile” adopted by women affiliated with the Trump circle.

More stinging remarks speculated that Leavitt’s alleged enhancements were part of her job requirements. “Bigger lips to tell more lies,” one person claimed. Another quipped, “Her lips grow the more she lies, like Pinocchio’s nose.”

Some criticism also targeted her personal life — specifically her marriage to 60-year-old Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior. “She’s not even 30 yet??? She looks way older. That old man of a husband has sucked the youth out of her. lol,” wrote one observer.

Images from Leavitt’s recent 28th birthday celebration further fueled commentary. In the photos, shared on social media, she is seen enjoying a beach day with Riccio and their 1-year-old son, Niko.

“Happy birthday! Another year of getting all that filler and still no top lip in sight!” one commenter sniped. Another added, “What a rough 28 and not a lip in sight.” A third simply remarked, “This has to be a typo. She looks 48. Wow.”

“28 going on 50,” someone else remarked.

Leavitt has not confirmed undergoing any cosmetic procedures. While some experts and supporters argue her appearance aligns with a typical on-camera career progression, critics remain convinced she’s the latest to undergo what they call a “botched MAGA Stepford Wife” transformation.