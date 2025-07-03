‘What Do You Think MAGA Smells Like?’: Abby Phillip, Social Media Roasts Trump’s ‘Cult’ Perfume Line in Hilarious, Unhinged Threads

Ever thought about what MAGA smells like? Apparently, President Donald Trump has. He’s hawking a new fragrance in his latest effort to profit off the office of the U.S. presidency.

It’s no surprise. Trump has already made millions on cryptocurrency during his short time back in office, including the digital assets startup World Liberty Financial and the $TRUMP cryptocurrency.

And maybe a little more eye-opening than the perfume itself is when Trump decided to announce his newest money-making venture: Monday night, right in the middle of Senate Republicans’ efforts at passing his “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Trump took a little time off monitoring the legislative sausage-making to tout his new cologne on his Truth Social platform, announcing, “Trump Fragrances are here.”

And, of course, the expensive bottles, which cost almost $250 for 3.3 ounces, are golden, crowned by a gilded statue of Trump in an obvious imitation of an Oscar statue.

“They’re called ‘Victory 45-47’ because they’re all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women,” Trump wrote.

“Get yourself a bottle, and don’t forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning!” he continued before adding the link where his minions can buy the smell of success.

That link leads to his GetTrumpFragrances website, which proclaims, “These are only official Fragrances by President Trump!” The bottles are selling for $249, but, ever the pitchman, Trump is offering a deal. Buy two or more and get $50 off.

The media is having a field day with this one. His favorite CNN anchor, Abby Phillip, wondered on “CNN NewsNight” Monday, “What do you think MAGA smells like?” And other amused CNN anchors called it “weird” and “not normal.”

Here’s what X user Rudy Havenstein had to say about it.

“What real man would not want to smell like Donald Trump? The new fragrance for red-blooded, manly patriots – and people with Osmolagnia.” (We’ll let you look up the definition of osmolagnia yourself)

“In the ongoing saga of the Trump family grifts, we have now arrived at FRAGRANCES,” another user so wisely discerned.

Trump Fragrances: Victory 45-47 — because nothing says "Winning" like a cologne that smells like lies, discount cocaine, and pool chlorine. It’s a cult in a bottle. pic.twitter.com/z1UibBDDvY — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) June 30, 2025

“Trump Fragrances – a heady blend of bile, sanctimony and sandalwood, specifically formulated to mask the scent of your evil, rotting soul from dogs and other animals,” another person wrote.

Trump’s merchandising campaigns are mind-boggling. During his campaign, he sold everything from watches, Bibles, and gold sneakers to commemorative coins, digital trading cards, and cryptocurrency.

He’s once again in office, in addition to the cryptocurrency, he’s hawked Trump-branded guitars and even a mobile phone service.