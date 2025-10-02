‘Totally Insane’: Eric Trump Secures Florida Land to Honor Trump, but the Type of Building He Wants Has Fans Laughing and Questioning His Judgment

Most sons honor their fathers with a simple portrait or maybe a tasteful plaque tucked into a quiet corner, but Eric Trump appears to be taking a much bolder approach.

Instead of something modest or symbolic, Donald Trump’s second-oldest is turning to 2.63 acres of prime Miami real estate and calling it “the greatest presidential library ever built.” Some are wondering if it’s a library—or just the biggest ego booster money can buy.

Social media had a field day after Eric Trump announced a presidential library for his dad, with critics joking about building a library for a president who allegedly can’t read. ((Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Gov. Ron DeSantis and state officials unanimously approved the transfer of the downtown Miami property on Tuesday, paving the way for the Trump Presidential Library. The land, currently a parking lot adjacent to the historic Freedom Tower, will become home to what Eric promises will be “one of the most beautiful buildings ever built — an icon on the Miami skyline.”

The president’s son took to X to announce the project while simultaneously taking shots at the library being constructed for former President Barack Obama in Chicago. He praised DeSantis and Attorney General James Uthmeier as “incredible partners in this endeavor.”

Part of his tweet stated, “Consistent with our families DNA, this will be one of the most beautiful buildings ever built, an Icon on the Miami skyline – – rest assured it will not look like President Obama ‘prison like structure.’”

Part of the Trump DNA is branding hotels with the president’s name, and NBC News has reported its sources say Trump wants to build a hotel associated with the library development.

The social media response was swift and unforgiving as many took jabs at Eric and his father’s alleged struggle to read. “Will it all be stocked by picture books?” one person asked on X.

Another wondered, “Will all books have gold plated covers?”

One observer captured the prevailing sentiment perfectly: “The greatest library celebrating a president who has never read a book in his life is world class hall of fame irony.”

Yet another quipped, “It is totally insane. The corruption is in your face rampant.”

The location certainly carries prestige. Situated across from the Miami Heat arena and near Biscayne Bay, the property represents a significant coup for the Trump foundation.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez endorsed the placement enthusiastically, suggesting it would “cement Miami’s role as a gateway for ideas, culture and leadership that shape the future.” Uthmeier echoed this optimism, noting that as Miami becomes “capital of the world in many respects,” the library will be ideally positioned, according to Politico.

The foundation previously considered Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University, the latter being closer to Mar-a-Lago where Trump spends his weekends.

Miami Dade College voted to transfer the land to the state last week, the same day DeSantis announced the handover to the Trump foundation. Construction must begin within five years, and funding is already secured through tens of millions from settlements with Meta over deplatforming issues and from a defamation lawsuit against ABC News.

The snickering about Trump’s relationship to books isn’t new.

Questions about the former president’s reading habits have dogged him for years, gaining particular momentum from a resurfaced 1987 CNN “Crossfire” interview. During that conversation with hosts Pat Buchanan and Tom Braden, Trump named Tom Wolfe as one of his favorite authors. But Buchanan asked about “Vanity the Bonfires” — his mispronunciation of “The Bonfire of the Vanities” — and Trump insisted, “I did not” read it.

The contradiction came moments later during the same interview. Asked about the best book besides his own “Art of the Deal,” Trump enthusiastically praised “Tom Wolfe’s last book,” saying Wolfe did a “beautiful job.”

Once Buchanan clarified he meant “Bonfire of the Vanities,” Trump quickly agreed: “Yes. And the man has done a very, very good job.”

Pete Davidson added fuel to these speculations during a recirculated 2016 interview with Opie Radio about Trump’s 2015 “Saturday Night Live” hosting gig.

The comedian alleged Trump struggled during script readings, claiming, “He doesn’t really know how to read, and he loves to improv.”

Davidson described how Trump would consistently say during table reads, “I’m not going to say this. I think I’m gonna say this the way I would’ve said this.”

The comedian’s favorite moment involved a Disneyland skit where Trump supposedly called his daughter “turkey legs” instead of asking about turkey legs as the exit line. Davidson maintained that everyone laughed at Trump, but not with him.

Despite persistent questions, Trump has vigorously defended his intellect, in interviews and online tweeting that he has a “high” IQ level and frequently referencing his Wharton School education.

Trump: "I oppose somebody, and for some reason the voters almost always seem to go along with me, because they know I'm working hard. I have a nice high IQ. They like that, you know? We like high IQ people … that's why we have the hat, 'Trump was right about everything.'" pic.twitter.com/9JLF25D2oN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2025

As Eric Trump prepares to build this monument to his father’s presidency, complete with plans to display a luxury Boeing 747 gift from Qatar, social media continues finding humor in the irony of a library for someone whose relationship with literature remains, shall we say, complicated.