‘The Trumps Have No Shame’: Eric Trump Gets Manhandled in Japan as Sumo Wrestler Tosses Him ‘Like a Rag Doll’ Out of the Ring

Eric Trump’s recent trip to Japan took an unexpected turn when the businessman decided to test his mettle against a professional sumo wrestler, resulting in a spectacle that quickly became social media fodder.

The 41-year-old son of President Donald Trump found himself face to face with a Yokozuna — the highest-ranked grand champion in professional sumo wrestling — during his Labor Day weekend visit to Tokyo, an encounter that would prove far more challenging than he likely anticipated.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 13: Eric Trump (left), the newly appointed ALT5 Board Director of World Liberty Financial walks outside of NASDAQ in Times Square as they mark the $1.5B partnership between World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and ALT5 Sigma with the ringing of the NASDAQ opening bell, on August 13, 2025 in New York City. The deal, in which ALT5 Sigma acquired 7.5 percent of the total WLFI token supply, marks a step in merging traditional finance with digital assets. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Eric posted the experience on his Instagram page with the caption, “Not every day you get invited to sumo the legend, Yokozuna! Almost had him! A great honor!”

The executive vice president of the Trump Organization stepped into the dohyō, the traditional circular ring used for sumo bouts, dressed in a sky blue polo shirt and denim shorts rather than the customary mawashi loincloth worn by professional wrestlers.

Despite his rangy six-foot-five frame giving him an initial advantage, Trump’s success in driving his opponent backward was remarkably brief. The experienced Yokozuna soon demonstrated why he holds the sport’s highest title, effortlessly locking his arms around Trump’s midriff, lifting him into the air, and marching him out of the ring.

Many wasted no time weighing in on the spectacle when Y! Entertainment shared the footage.

“There is no end to what the attention getting tRUMP family will do for press,” one person commented, while another questioned, “Why is taxpayer money being wasted on this fetish?”

A third observer noted, “Hope it knocked some sense into him, but I don’t think so!”

Trump documented the encounter, showing himself laughing good-naturedly in defeat, clasping the Yokozuna’s hands and bowing respectfully to his victor.

The video captured a second match where Trump appeared to practice entry-level moves with his much-larger adversary before being swung around like a child. His posts included a group photo with the Yokozuna and five other wrestlers.

The wrestling exhibition wasn’t Trump’s primary reason for visiting Japan.

He traveled to Tokyo to support Metaplanet, a Japanese bitcoin treasury company that appointed him as an adviser in March.

According to Reuters, the businessman attended the company’s shareholders’ meeting, which approved a plan allowing Metaplanet to sell up to 550 million new shares overseas for 130.3 billion yen, approximately $884.41 million. The majority of these proceeds are intended for purchasing additional bitcoin, supporting the company’s strategy of maintaining more than $2 billion in cryptocurrency holdings.

This crypto-focused journey followed Trump’s appearance at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong, emphasizing the Trump family’s expanding involvement in cryptocurrency businesses. These ventures have reportedly generated billions in funding for the Trump Organization’s portfolio, including contributions from individuals seeking to influence the former president.

Since the president’s inauguration, Eric’s father’s $TRUMP memecoin generated approximately $6.9 billion for the family business.

The online commentary continued with creative observations about the wrestling match.

“Eric Trump was recently recorded being lifted out of a dohyō ring by a Sumo wrestler. No surprise there—he’s used to being carried by a man in a giant diaper,” one person tweeted, while another simply declared, “The Trumps have no shame.”

Beyond his business activities, Eric Trump has been generating headlines for suggesting potential political ambitions. During a recent interview with Nikkei Asia, he hinted at the possibility of a Trump dynasty extending into the 2028 presidential race, though he remained noncommittal about his own candidacy. This speculation has grown following his father’s suggestions about potentially seeking a third term despite constitutional restrictions.

President Trump’s own enthusiasm for combat sports, including his extensive history with WWE and friendship with UFC boss Dana White, provides context for his son’s wrestling adventure. The president is currently planning to host the MMA promoter at the White House in 2026 to celebrate the nation’s 250th birthday, according to CBS Sports.

The sumo wrestling episode perfectly illustrates the Trump family’s consistent ability to generate attention through unconventional activities. As social media users demonstrated with their blend of criticism and amusement, Eric Trump’s brief but memorable encounter in the dohyō unfolded exactly as many observers might have predicted — creating entertainment value while reinforcing public perceptions about the family’s talent for generating spectacle.