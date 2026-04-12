‘Joel He Was Talking About You Too’: Pastor Joel Osteen Admits There’s Funny and Truth in Druski’s Viral Mega-Church Skit Then Tries to Clear His Name

As a comic, there’s always a chance that your jokes might not be taken well by everyone — especially those that are the target.

Comedian and actor Druski has been on the bad side of several prominent figures lately in the wake of his viral skits that may mock the individuals’ looks or culture.

In his most recent work, “Conservative White Women Act,” he transformed into someone with a striking resemblance to Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk. She recently rose to fame after her right-wing political activist husband, Charlie Kirk, was assassinated last year.

Joel Osteen responds to Druski’s skit targeting megachurch pastors. (Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET, AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

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Two months before that, Druski dropped another controversial skit mocking mega-church pastors. He leaned into criticism about their performative sermons, for urging their congregation to give large sums of money to fund expansion, and for indulging in materialistic luxuries like wearing designer clothes, jewelry, and driving high-end vehicles.

Notable pastors like Mike Todd, Jamal Bryant, and John Gray III commented separately on Druski’s skit and said it was funny, among other things, and took no offense to it.

Televangelist Joel Osteen, who is the pastor of Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, is the latest to comment on the skit during his April 6 appearance on “Impaulsive” with YouTubers Logan Paul and Mike Majlak.

And it seems he, too, doesn’t appear to be too bothered by it.

This is just one of Joel's mega-mansions. Totally over the top and unnecessarily inappropriate for someone who claims to be a preacher of the word of God. pic.twitter.com/AZWsp0jIBT — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) April 8, 2026

After confirming that people refer to his church as a mega-church, Pastor Joel admitted that he had seen clips of the skit.

He said, “It’s funny, you know. He’s making fun of it. I just thought it was funny. That was funny.”

Further expounding on being titled a “mega-church” he said, “But it’s a mega-church because we’re big.”

“But we never tried to have a big church. It really wasn’t a goal,” Pastor Joel continued. “It was just a goal to help people. And so my parents started with 90 people back in 1959. So I grew up in a small church. I knew everybody, you know, till I was 10 years old. It was still 90 people. And so it grew to, you know, thousands by the time my dad died.”

When Osteen’s father, John Osteen, started the church, they held their first meeting out of a feed store in Houston.

The initial church was built in the ’70s and as it grew, John eventually hosted a weekly television program with his wife and Osteen’s mother, Dolores Osteen. Joel took over the church when his father died of a heart attack in 1999. According to his website, their television broadcast reaches 200 million households in the U.S. and six different continents.

Osteen continued telling Paul and Majlak, “But we never really tried to have a big church. We just didn’t want to turn people away, you know, we had to just make room for more people. So, I think the goal was not just the bigness, but the goal is to impact people.”

“And you know, the interesting thing, Logan, is I have friends that have churches of 200 people in the county or 300 people, and they’re fantastic pastors. This doesn’t necessarily say, ‘Wow, you’re better because it’s bigger.’ It’s just we’re in a big city, God’s given us a lot of opportunity.”

Fans responded to Osteen’s take on social media. One person said, “I like his response, and the skit was humorous and realistic.”

Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/oku5IQE01N — DRUSKI (@druski) January 13, 2026

Another person challenged Druski writing, “Didn’t you lock out the needy during a natural disaster?”

The comment was a reference to the 2017 Hurricane Harvey flood when Osteen initially did not open the church doors — which can hold more than 16,000 people — for evacuees in need. He claimed the city didn’t need him to shelter people then, and if officials had said they did, he would’ve opened the church, which he eventually did open.

A third person blasted him, “Joel he was talking about you too.”

Later in his interview, Pastor Olsteen emphasized that he doesn’t take a salary from the church, framing his income as separate—coming instead from media ventures and book sales.

Yet that distinction raised eyebrows, since he claimed his breakout book, “Your Best Life Now: 7 Steps to Living at Your Full Potential,” sold around 10 million copies, meaning the wealth tied to his ministry still flowed in—just through a different channel.