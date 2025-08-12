‘Dementia Don’ or ‘Just Dumb Don?’: Jasmine Crockett Says She Will Accept Trump’s Challenge to an IQ Test Under One Condition Before Viciously Dragging the President

Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett is unfazed by new accusations that she’s a “no-show boss from hell who terrorizes staffers,” according to allegations laid out in a new report about the congresswoman and claims by the president that she has a low IQ.

One of the most vocal and fiery opponents of President Donald Trump, Crockett often finds herself at the center of a viral moment for the sharp and cutting critiques she makes against the president and the Republicans who support his political agenda.

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett speaks at The 60th Annual Commemoration Of El-Hajj Malik El-Shabazz, Malcolm X on February 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images)

But congressional aides who work closely with the congresswoman claim that Crockett displays an entirely different demeanor behind closed doors, according to a newly published New York Post article.

Staffers accused her of creating a “toxic staff environment,” and fixating on being an “influencer,” rather than stewarding her position faithfully as a public servant for the constituents in her district.

They also claimed that she’s verbally lashed out at legislative aides, treated staff members like chauffeurs, and makes “a spectacle and a show” about Trump at almost every congressional hearing, even those in which the president is not the focus of the committee meetings.

Crockett responded to the accusations on “The Takeout with Major Garrett” on CBS News.

“Are you a no-show boss from hell who terrorizes staffers?” Garrett asked, eliciting laughs from the congresswoman.

“Oh my goodness,” she replied. “I know that I have arrived, honey. That is the way that I see this. Because as Beyoncé says, if they’re not talking about you, then obviously you must not be doing anything.”

The 44-year-old congresswoman called the accusation “slander,” “nonsense,” and “lies,” while talking about the scrutiny that comes with being a young, Black female member of Congress.

“There’s a lot of scrutiny that comes my way, and it comes my way from all different angles, but when people start talking about you, that’s when you know that you are obviously getting under their skin,” Crockett remarked. “So keep hating. All it does is motivate me to continue to do what I do, which is to be loud and proud on behalf of the American people.”

Trump is once again taking aim at Texas Rep. Jasmine Crockett, this time mocking her intelligence and daring her to take an IQ test.

In a Monday tirade on Truth Social, the former president labeled Crockett a “Low (Very!!!) I.Q. Individual,” lumping her in with the progressive bloc of lawmakers known as “The Squad”—Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan—whom he derided as “Country Destroying Morons.”

“‘Congresswoman’ Jasmine Crockett is a Low (Very!!!) I.Q. Individual, much in the mold of the AOC Plus Three Gang of Country Destroying Morons—Only slightly dumber,” Trump wrote. “Each of these political hacks should be forced to take a Cognitive Exam, much like the one I recently took while getting my ‘physical’ at our GREAT Washington, D.C., Military Hospital (WR!). As the doctors said, ‘President Trump ACED it, something that is rarely seen!’ These Radical Left Lunatics would all fail this test in a spectacular show of stupidity and incompetence. TAKE THE TEST!!!”

The self-described “very stable genius” has repeatedly bragged about acing the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a screening tool for dementia that involves tasks like drawing clock hands or naming animals, not measuring raw intelligence.

In April, Trump took the test again during his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where doctors declared him in “excellent cognitive and physical health” and even credited his “frequent victories in golf events” as part of his active lifestyle.

Trump has previously challenged Crockett and Ocasio-Cortez to an IQ showdown “to see who comes out best.”

It’s unclear why he’s reviving the challenge now, but Crockett has been one of his fiercest critics, especially in her pushback against Texas Republicans’ plan to add five congressional seats in next year’s midterms through gerrymandering.

Crockett, who has a law degree, responded to Trump on Monday, first pointing out that Trump doesn’t even know the difference between the test that he took and an actual IQ test.

“Yet he’s the one that’s suggesting that I need the IQ test,” she told TMZ. “Not to mention, I mean, based on the fact that my daddy isn’t the one that got me into my schooling, and the fact that I have a little bit more education than he does, meaning I have more earned degrees than he does, I don’t have time to play games with him, and the fact that you are the sitting president of the United States, and for whatever reason, you are waking up before I’m even awake on today, so that you can try to drag me on your bootleg website.”

Crockett went on to slam Trump for his criminal convictions and the way he runs the country, raising concerns about the president’s cognitive health.

“Frankly, if you listen to him, you would be concerned not only about his mental acuity, but you also would be concerned. I’m not concerned that he’s an unintelligent man,” she added. “I know he’s unintelligent, that part is sleeping, but like, I’m wondering also, like, is it Dementia Don that we’re getting? Is it just Dumb Don that we’re getting?”

When asked if she would be willing to take an IQ test to appease the president, Crockett said: “Yeah, so long as it’s real people that’s administering, not the bootleg doctors that claim he was perfect.”