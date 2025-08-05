‘She Was Much Prettier’: Karoline Leavitt’s Dramatic Makeover Has Fans Doing a Double Take After Side-by-Side Photos Expose a Jaw-Dropping Before-and-After

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt cannot escape the internet constantly commenting about her appearance.

Leavitt, 27, became the youngest press secretary in American history when President Donald Trump selected her for the position in January 2025.

The Saint Anselm College graduate is often the target of online trolls who take joy in mocking the spokesperson for the Trump administration.

For instance, an X account recently uploaded a photograph collage of the Republican Party member to the platform. One image was from 2017 while the second pic was taken during Leavitt’s time working at the White House.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has a lot of haters who love making fun of her looks. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“Karoline Leavitt HATES side-by-side photos that show her nose. DO NOT REPOST, @PressSec does not want people seeing this,” the self-described “rage farmer” sarcastically captioned the picture.

That tweet totaled more than 30,000 views, 1,000 likes, 1,000 reposts, and 230 replies since being posted on July 31. Other X users then shared their thoughts Leavitt’s apparent change in looks.

“She definitely wrecked her face,” one person on X expressed. A second person on the networking app compared Leavitt to the late King of Pop, tweeting, “She was much prettier before she resembled Michael Jackson.”

A likeminded individual added, “What’s really sad for her is she looked better before the MAGA makeover.” Additionally, another Leavitt critic wrote, “She looked way better in the before pic, but MAGA Stepford’s wife has to do what is expected.”

Karoline Leavitt HATES side-by-side photos that show her nose.



DO NOT REPOST, @PressSec does not want people seeing this. pic.twitter.com/9Lhw5blrMS — DonkConnects ♻️™ (@donkoclock) July 31, 2025

However, someone had an issue with the original poster and people in the replies dragging Leavitt over her facial features, stating, “Gee, really important stuff. You have to attack her looks, why?”

Leavitt also received mixed reactions on her own Instagram page. In late July, the New Hampshire native shared a photo carousel from her trip to Scotland with Trump. The former “The Apprentice” star opened a new golf course in the United Kingdom.

“Smart, dignified, kind, beautiful and charming girl… dedicated. Mr. Trump is proud of you,” a fan voiced in the Instagram comment section. Yet another supporter called the mother of a one-year-old baby a “flawless momma.”

Similar to X, Instagram was also filled with comments making fun of Leavitt’s face. For example, a commenter wondered, “How you already look 40?” One reply suggested, “The result of so many lies and hypocrisy.”

Both Leavitt and Trump were ruthlessly ridiculed in a viral episode of “South Park.” The animated show’s season 27 premiere, titled “Sermon on the ‘Mount,” parodied the POTUS and his press secretary.

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone depicted the president as a wannabe dictator who was in a romantic relationship with Satan. A cartoon version of Leavitt showed up in multiple scenes as well.

Leavitt has also been ridiculed over her marriage to 60-year-old real estate developer Nicholas Riccio. Their age gap remains a talking point for the failed congressional candidate’s detractors.

Riccio and Leavitt tied the knot in January 2025, just days before Trump was inaugurated for a second time on the 20th of that month. The couple share one child. Nicholas “Niko” Riccio, was born in July 2024.