‘What is Wrong With Her Left Eye?’: Karoline Leavitt’s Dressing Room Selfie Has Fans Zooming In on Her Swollen Face

A photo of President Donald Trump’s press secretary Karoline Leavitt has the public asking questions about what’s changed since her introduction to the White House.

It’s no shock these days that people will get nipped, tucked and stuffed to get the body and face they want. But the internet believes Leavitt has done that and more to enhance her look since entering her role under Trump’s administration.

New rumors about Karoline Leavitt’s appearance emerge after her dressing room selfie goes viral.. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

An X user resurfaced an old selfie of Leavitt grinning at the camera. The caption she wrote, Coming up on Wake Up America @NEWSMAX… tune in!” suggests she was likely waiting in a dressing room before going on air.

At first glance, nothing seems off. However, some fans did a deeper search and noticed some differences in her facial features. Leavitt was seen wearing a red suit, flaunting her blond armpit-length hair, brown eyebrows, and subtle makeup. But still, people thought she didn’t look like her current self.

The user who shared the photo wrote, “Can a plastic surgeon explain to me what has happened to Karoline Leavitt’s face?”

Although the social media user asked for a medical specialist’s opinion, many responders—who were not identifying as plastic surgeons—chimed in anyway. Their replies suggested they hadn’t realized the photo was originally posted on her own page in May 2023, with many commenting on her fuller lips, cheeks, and seemingly swollen face.

One person said, “This is the Mara Largo profile. She got the eyebrows weaved so they are bigger, she got the botox for the lips and the V-line procedure is a cosmetic surgical procedure that aims to create a more defined and slender jawline, resulting in a V-shaped profile.”

Another person who zoomed in to get a closer look at Leavitt wrote, “What is wrong with her left eye?”

A third person who was shocked by the picture overall typed, “WHATTT?? I didn’t even know who she was !!! She should have kept that for when she left office so no one could recognize her!”

A fourth defender said, “She’s only 28. Looks like some drastic eyebrow makeup and contouring (I think that’s what it’s called lol)”

It’s not clear what she’s had done, if anything, as she has not come forward with any information about doing cosmetic procedures. However, her lips looked more fuller in the photo than usual and her eyebrows looked thicker and a darker brown shade.

Earlier this year, when Leavitt’s college photos went viral, fans were taken aback by how different she looked then compared to recent photos just before her 28th birthday. Her eyebrows appeared thinner and softer than usual and her lips were much thinner as well.

So even though she is mum about her changing appearance, the internet has been pressing to solve the mystery.

In fact, earlier this week on Tuesday, RadarOnline shared what a medical expert, who has not worked on Leavitt, had to say about her face.

Dr. Raffi Hovsepian, a cosmetic surgeon, told the outlet, “Karoline Leavitt’s transformation looks like a classic college-to-camera evolution. Subtle filler, micro-Botox, and disciplined skin care enhance her features while keeping the look youthful and natural.”

After losing the 2022 election for New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional District to Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas, Leavitt joined MAGA Inc., and took part in training for Project 2025. She then worked as national press secretary for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign before being appointed White House Press Secretary, a role she continues to hold today.

