‘The Man Felt Embarrassed’: Harrison Ford’s Fiery Response After Overzealous Fan Shoves Phone In His Face Leaves Fans Stunned

Harrison Ford is catching heat online after an encounter with fans in New York City.

Ford was recognized on the street by a local blogger, but the way he responded to a fan who tried to get too close has ignited debate over who really crossed the line.

Harrison Ford fans go off after he ignores one for a photo. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A local blogger who tracks celebrity sightings posted a short video of the actor striding through Manhattan with a determined look on his face. In the Sept. 24 clip, he was spotted in walking in the streets heading to an unspecified location, when he was noticed by several fans. Only one man tried to approach him for a photo, but was silently turned down.

‘Why He Grabbing His Arm Like That?’: Denzel Washington Unleashes on Handsy Photographer During Intense On-Camera Confrontation

Ford was seen crossing the street on a crosswalk when suddenly a man attempts to get his attention. The 83-year-old looked over his shoulder and seemingly recognized that the man wanted to take a picture, but instead of stopping, he walked around him.

The man didn’t appear to catch his hint and instead continued walking closer to Ford while holding his phone out. Once the man got side-by-side to Ford, he stretched out his arm and stopped to snap a quick photo.

The “Indiana Jones” star swiftly went behind the man before he could get a picture and continued walking in the direction he was headed. The man finally accepted that he would not get the selfie he was hoping for and put his hands up as a sign of surrender.

One person could be heard saying, “Let him be,” while another fan said, “We love you Indy. We love you,” as a nod to his Indiana Jones role.

That was enough to get some verbal reaction out of Ford, who simply replied “Thank you” as he continued to walk.

Someone else yelled, “You’re the best,” and shortly after came another voice that said, “Mr. Solo.” The latter person is referring to Ford’s “Star Wars” character Hans Solo.

While his destination remains a mystery, the bag he was holding suggests that the Emmy-nominated actor had come from doing some shopping.

Social media users shared their opinions about what they deemed Ford’s dismissive reaction in the comments.

One person said, “It was very rude. What he did to that gentleman wanted to take a picture with him. It only would’ve taken a second to stop. I’m sure the man felt embarrassed. Don’t let your success go to your head.”

Someone else wrote, “Why do these people believe they don’t belong to the public who has made them who they are?! Without fans you’d be no one.”

Some people defended Ford’s lack of response to the man accused of overstepping his “boundaries.”

“He’s not obligated to stop for anyone, how bout being polite and asking first before shoving a camera in his face,” said one.

Another said, “Celebrities forget that it’s the fans they put them where they are. Harrison Ford might be a good actor, but he’s always acted like he’s pissed off in real life.”

This was not the first time Ford has ignored people who wanted an autograph or a photo.

The “Expendables 3” star was also spotted in New York in a 2023 video posted by Hollywood Fix, where a crowd of fans waited eagerly as he stepped out of his car flanked by a wall of security. Shouts of “legend” filled the air as admirers waved pens and photos, hoping for a quick autograph. But instead of stopping, Ford strode past them, saying, “Alright guys,” as one man said, “Damn.”

Back in 2021, it was reported that Ford cursed at the paparazzi who waited hours for him during his stay in the northeast of England. A film student, who was reportedly 18 at the time, recalled the interaction.

From his account, Ford said, “‘I am not signing for any of you. I am not doing any photos or any of that. None of it.’”

He added that once Ford noticed paparazzi he told them, “‘And you can get the eff out of my way too, because I am sick of you.’”

It’s not clear if Ford is still in the Big Apple, but the one of the last times he was spotted was on Sunday, Sept. 21, when he attended the NAT Gala, a charity event for nature-focused initiatives. It’s reported that Ford was in attendance to give a speech on protecting nature.