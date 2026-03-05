‘I Thought They Broke Up?’: Harrison Ford’s Annoyed Look Next to Wife Calista Flockhart In Viral Clip Has Fans Saying Something Feels Off

It’s been almost a year since Harrison Ford and his wife, Calista Flockhart, were last seen in public together.

The “Indiana Jones” star was spotted on a solo outing a few months ago but he has rarely been seen with his wife since she was photographed planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek at a New York City train station.

Ford has stepped back from Hollywood over the years, and fans and fellow actors rarely get a chance to see Ford on red carpets or at award shows. He pulled out of the Oscars last year, and the jury is still out on whether he will return this year. But it’s always a treat because there’s always more to the story with him.

Harrison Ford’s odd reaction to his wife on the red carpet has breakup rumors spiraling online. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic)

‘Won’t Be the Same Without Him’: Harrison Ford Pulls Out of Oscars Appearance Due to Sudden Medical Diagnosis Following Months of Concern About His Health

This year, however, on Sunday, March 1, Ford and Flockhart escaped the Big Apple’s bitter cold and headed to the West Coast to attend the 2026 SAG Actor Awards, where Ford was being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

It’s the highest honor presented to an actor every year by the SAG-AFTRA actors union. Flockhart accompanied Ford as his date, wearing a black, wrapped, one-shoulder gown, while her husband opted for a classic black suit.

The New York Post shared a video of the two on the red carpet in their elegant attire, with the “Supergirl” actress beaming as they prepared to take pictures. However, one clumsy move, which led to an irksome follow-up, had Ford looking annoyed mere seconds before cameras flashed on his face.

As they walked onto the red carpet holding hands, Flockhart lost her balance and tripped over her own dress. She subtly bumped into Ford and tripped over her feet a few more times after he looked down to check on her. It appears, at one point she tells Ford that her dress is “too long.”

Once she finally got herself together, she glanced over at Ford, who was standing in place in preparation to take photos. Flockhart then seemingly noticed something on her husband’s face and wiped at his cheek several times, still smiling.

Ford took a deep breath and even rolled his eyes a bit, before she backed away and threw her hand up. At that point, the two were in place and ready to take photos.

One fan on New York Post’s FB page wrote, “Looks like somebody had a little too much champagne..”

Someone else who felt similar typed, “Yep! She seems to be a little tipsy!” Another person reading their faces and energy said, “She looks in love. He looks annoyed.”

A fourth person saw something added, “This was adorable! Tripping on her dress and her husband just looking at her like, “You OK now?“

The sweet moment came as a shock to some who wrote, “I thought they’d split up?” and “I thought they broke up.”

But the night ended on a high note once Ford was able to retrieve his award. He went up on stage alone as his wife supported him from the audience, and said a speech that was both emotional and funny.

In the beginning, Ford joked, “It’s a little weird to be getting a lifetime achievement award at the halfway point of my career. It’s a little early, isn’t it? I’m still a working actor.”

The 83-year-old went on to get teary-eyed as he spoke about his journey in acting and showed gratitude for having found a career he enjoys.

“I found a calling,” he said, “a life in storytelling, an identity in pretending to be other people. “The work I do with other actors is one of the great joys of my life.”

He concluded the speech by thanking his wife of 16 years. They have a 22-year-age gap and share their son Liam Flockhart Ford, 25. Flockhart adopted him 2001 and started dating Ford in 2002. After they wed in 2010, Ford also adopted Liam.