‘He Does Not Look Well’: Fans Worry Harrison Ford’s Health Is in Jeopardy as ‘Indiana Jones’ Star Seems to Struggle with Simple Tasks

Oscar nominee Harrison Ford was officially declared a Disney Legend during the D23 Expo last month.

At the Disney Legends event, Ford received the hall-of-fame-style award from the Walt Disney Company, solidifying his place among the studio’s most iconic actors. With over 80 films and TV projects under his belt, his work as Han Solo in “Star Wars” and Indiana Jones in the film with the same title, he has become a household name for generations.

To commemorate his career, Ford placed his hands in cement, a moment filled with both celebration and concern. At 82, Ford is undeniably showing signs of aging, and fans couldn’t help but notice he appeared to struggle while attempting to sign an autograph.

Fans are concern that their movie hero, Harrison Ford, might be sick after video shows him looking frail at honor. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)



A video of the ceremony was posted to the “Good Morning America” Instagram page, where fans expressed mixed reactions. While many were thrilled to see the actor honored and commented on how he loves to entertain the crowds, others voiced concern about his health, noting that he looked frailer than he ever did in his prime.

“Making me smile… his face as the guys start pressing on his hands. He’s too cute,” one fan said, laughing at Ford’s expressions during the ceremony.

However, not everyone found the moment entirely lighthearted.

“He does not look well,” someone commented, while another shared, “Congrats to him, but it breaks my heart to see him so frail.”

A third fan simply remarked, “Shoot, he grew old.”

Yet, some fans brushed aside the concern and saw the legendary figure they’d always known, with one commenter writing, “The force is strong on this one,” adding, “Congratulations!”

Another said, “Protect this man at all costs.”

Despite any online fan worries about his health, at the actual event, Disney CEO Bob Iger took the stage to shower Ford with praise.

“Before he was the captain of the Millennium Falcon or a globetrotting archeologist, Harrison Ford was, like so many, an aspiring actor who came to Hollywood to pursue their dreams,” Iger said to thunderous applause, according to Variety. “He is the definition of a leading man, who stands alone in a category all his own.”

The crowd gave Ford a standing ovation as he graciously accepted the honor.

He responded with heartfelt gratitude, telling the audience, “I love you, too. I love the life you’ve given me. I love the people that I’ve had the opportunity to work with. Nobody does anything in this business for long. We work in collaboration, no matter who we are and what we’re doing.”

Looking ahead, Ford will not reprise his role as Indiana Jones in the upcoming revamp of the classic franchise.

After playing Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones for 42 years, Ford has decided to step back. He wasn’t forced out of the franchise because of his age, as some thought. He simply was ready to move on and retire from his role, Inside the Magic reports.

Lucasfilm/Disney is still moving forward with plans to keep the franchise alive with Ford in full supporting his replacement.

Interestingly, the studio maintains the rights to use Ford’s likeness and image. These rights are set to play a major role in the franchise’s future, much like Disney’s use of technology with another Lucasfilm legend, James Earl Jones.

Disney was able to recreate Jones’ voice for new “Star Wars” projects using artificial intelligence, paired with old recordings of his voice, to continue the legacy of Darth Vader in productions like Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.

While it’s unclear if Disney will employ methods similar to Ford’s likeness and voice, the technology is there, and his legacy will likely endure in future projects.

For now, Ford is still working and remains booked and busy. He’s just completed a new project, “Captain America: Brave New World,” where he takes on the role of Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, also known as Red Hulk.

Though fans may be concerned about his health, Harrison Ford is showing no signs of slowing down, continuing to add to his legendary career.