‘Won’t Be the Same Without Him’: Harrison Ford Pulls Out of Oscars Appearance Due to Sudden Medical Diagnosis Following Months of Concern About His Health

Veteran actor Harrison Ford has announced that he is pulling out of his presenting duties at the 2025 Academy Awards tonight.

The 82-year-old Hollywood icon was slated to take the stage at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 2 for the big show, but withdrew after receiving the diagnosis on Friday, according to People. His representatives have confirmed that he was been diagnosed with shingles.

Sources close to Ford say he is “doing OK and resting” as he recovers from the viral infection, which causes a blistering rash and can lead to nerve pain that lingers for weeks.

Harrison Ford will not appear at the 2025 Oscars tonight due to a sudden medical diagnosis. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Ford’s health setback has sparked fresh concern about his well-being, especially as he continues to work at a pace that many of his peers have not been able to keep up with.

The Oscar-nominated actor has remained active in the industry since first taking roles in the late 1960s to now, starrng in hit television series like “1923,” and “Shrinking,” according to IMDB.

His ability to take on new projects demonstrates his enduring appeal across generations of fans.

Just last weekend, Ford was in good spirits at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, though notably without his wife, Calista Flockhart, because she was in New York starring in a production of “Curse of the Starving Class.”

During the ceremony, the “Indiana Jones” star became the center of a lighthearted viral moment when he was caught on camera munching on a cracker during his “Shrinking” co-star Jessica Williams’ speech, drawing laughs from the audience.

Despite speculation about his health, Ford has repeatedly brushed off any talk of retirement.

In a recent interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the “Captain America” star made it clear that stepping away from acting was not on his agenda. A reporter asked when he’ll stop and focus more on relaxing with his wife to which Ford quipped, “When people forget my name.”

When told he was “everywhere” lately, Ford jokingly admitted, “A little bit too everywhere for my sensibilities.” He said he continues working because he is drawn to “really good writing” and is happy to seize the opportunity to keep acting.

Addressing retirement rumors again, when asked by a Wall Street Journal reporter in a TikTok interview, “What’s next for Harrison Ford?”

“To stop working,” the Chicago native continued, “but I want to finish what I’m doing.”

Beyond his television projects, Ford also made a surprise appearance in a Jeep Super Bowl LIX commercial last month.

Ford’s shingles diagnosis has led to an outpouring of support from many Daily Mail readers and on the X platform, many of whom shared their own experiences with the illness.

Some took the moment to advocate for the shingles vaccine, writing on X, “Shingles is no joke, hope he’s taking care of himself.”

A few wondered, “HE HAD CHICKEN POX WHEN HE WAS A KID????

Millions of fans across various social media platforms wished Ford a speedy recovery, noting how much they looked forward to seeing him.

“Gonna miss seeing him at the Oscars, but his health is the priority! The Oscars won’t be the same without him, but health comes first!” one person said.

Another wrote, “Man first having to star in #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld and now THIS?? poor guy can’t catch a break.”

Oh no. My grandmother has dealt with that for years, it’s awful. Prayers up for Harrison Ford — Boston Brand (@DeadmanBostonB) March 1, 2025

According to the National Council on Aging, the shingles vaccine offers at least 85 percent protection for up to four years after the two-dose series and remains highly effective for about seven years. However, immunity can wane over time, leaving some individuals at risk despite prior vaccination.

The vaccine is especially recommended to people over 50, many of whom carry the virus dormant in their bodies after contracting chickenpox during childhood. Chickenpox and shingles are caused by the same virus.

This is not the first time the public has been concerned about the “Star Wars” actor’s health. In September 2024, while accepting the Disney Legend award at the D23 Expo, fans took note of his frail appearance and apparent difficulty signing autographs during the ceremony.

The Oscars will move forward despite Ford’s absence, featuring a star-studded lineup of presenters including Selena Gomez, Oprah Winfrey, Ben Stiller, and past Oscar winners like Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Stone. “Wicked” star Cynthia Erivo will have her second chance at earning EGOT status due to her nomination for Best Actress.

The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood this evening, streaming on ABC and Hulu starting at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

While Ford takes time to recover, fans and colleagues remain hopeful for his swift return.