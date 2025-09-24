‘OMG…He’s Blind Too’: Trump’s Cartoonishly Large Speech Font Has Been Exposed and People Say It’s the Most On-Brand ‘Trump’ Thing Yet

President Donald Trump gave a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Sept. 23, and a close-up photograph of his speech shared on Threads and X revealed that much of it was written in large font an all-caps format.

Trump usually posts in all-caps while ranting and raving about people or topics on social media, and folks had a good time joking about the massive blown-up letters in his speech.

A caption with the post of the speech read, “a page of Trump’s UN speech, as captured by Getty.”

a page of Trump's UN speech, as captured by Getty pic.twitter.com/VigzVnCAvW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2025

The speech read in part, “Under my leadership, ENERGY costs are down, GASOLINE prices are down, GROCERY prices are down, MORTGAGE RATES are down, and inflation has been DEFEATED.” Incidentally, grocery prices are up under Trump’s presidency, not down.

Per usual, Trump showed his bad manners as he insulted darn near everyone during his hour-long speech.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Detail of his speech as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at UN Headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. This year’s theme for the annual global meeting is: “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.” Gaza and Ukraine are just two of the global emergencies that world leaders will look to address. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

According to CBS News, he said, “What is the purpose of the United Nations?”

According to CNN, while talking about migration, Trump said, “I’m really good at this stuff. Your countries are going to hell.”

He also denied climate change and said energy initiatives were “the greatest con job ever perpetrated on the world.”

“All of these predictions made by the United Nations and many others, often for bad reasons, were wrong,” he added, despite the fact that most scientists agree about climate change. “They were made by stupid people.”

Social media users weighed in online, and what the ones who found the post showing the binder Trump was reading from seemed to find stupid was the size of the letters printed on the pages.

“That has to be like #9 font,” noted one. “Trump is blind!!!”

This man is f**king blind. That font size is WILD,” wrote another .”He’s blind too,” another echoed. “It’s funny, I expected it to be written in crayon,” joked one X user.

Another user aptly noted the style in which the speech was written. “How did they manage to encapsulate the way he speaks into text so well?”

“Readers’ Digest large print edition,” cackled another. “OMG it looks like one of his Truth Social rants,” noted another user.

Trump also claimed he would he would blow drug cartels “out of existence” and claimed the U.N. was funding “an assault” on Western countries by supporting migrants.

“The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders. You’re doing it because you want to be nice, you want to be politically correct, and you’re destroying your heritage,” he said.