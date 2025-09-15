‘OMG!! She’s So Tiny ‘: Whoopi Goldberg Looks Unrecognizable in Shocking Slimdown, One Detail Has Fans Saying She ‘Shouldn’t Be This Thin

Whoopi Goldberg’s dramatic transformation has left fans doing double takes and flooding social media with concern after her latest public appearance showcased a startlingly different silhouette than they’re accustomed to seeing from the beloved entertainer.

The EGOT winner turned heads at New York Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 12, attending an event at Macy’s Herald Square at Christian Siriano Fashion Show that had some online observers questioning whether they were looking at the same person they knew from movies like “Ghost” or “Sister Act 2.”

Whoopi Goldberg’s dramatic weight loss has left fans concerned and saying she’s unrecognizably thin after her recent New York Fashion Week appearance. Whoopi Goldberg (The View Screengrab)

Goldberg appeared noticeably smaller than in recent memory, prompting a wave of commentary about her physical appearance that ranged from admiration to genuine worry about her well-being.

During red carpet interviews at the fashion event, the 69-year-old Goldberg shared a charming anecdote when asked about the most sentimental item in her closet, revealing it was a bra from 1962.

However, it was her dramatically reduced frame that dominated conversations afterward, when E! News posted it on Instagram.

“These drugs got everybody deflated and parched,” one person wrote, while another admitted, “Didn’t recognise her at first must admit she looks younger.”

The reactions weren’t universally positive, with some expressing concern about the extent of her weight reduction.

“Whoopi should not be this thin,” one person commented, capturing the sentiment of many who felt her current size might be excessive.

Another was more emphatic, stating, “OMG .. no no no .. I know you’re lying!! At her age, being that thin isn’t flattering!!”

The dramatic change also drew simple expressions of shock, with one user exclaiming, “OMG!! She’s so tiny.”

Yet one detail drew the sharpest criticism, and it was her outfit. One person scoffed, “What the hell is she wearing? She’s dwindling away… Ozempic?”

Another quipped, “(Outfit) Looks like a pile of rags.” Still another said, “You cannot dress to save your life.”

Goldberg’s journey to her current size began when she realized she had reached nearly 300 pounds while filming the 2022 drama “Till.”

The wake-up call came from an unexpected source — a stranger who mistakenly believed she was wearing a prosthetic for the role.

“The movie was good, but that fat suit was terrible,” the woman commented, not knowing she was referring to Goldberg’s actual body. This moment of mistaken identity, shared by Goldberg on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” catalyzed her decision to pursue weight reduction.

The transformation has been substantial, with Goldberg describing her progress as losing “almost two people” — a reference to the significant number of pounds she’s shed through the use of Mounjaro, a medication she’s been open about utilizing.

Speaking to the “Mr. Know It All” singer in May 2024, she explained how she hadn’t fully grasped the extent of her weight gain until that jarring encounter.

“I always felt like me, and then I saw me and thought, ‘Oh, that’s a lot of me,'” she reflected.

Her candid discussion about using weight-loss medication came during an episode of “The View,” around the same time, sparked by Oprah Winfrey’s ABC special about the topic.

Goldberg’s co-host Sunny Hostin also shared her experience, revealing she gained 40 pounds during the pandemic before turning to the same medication.

Hostin addressed the stigma surrounding obesity treatment, noting how people with diabetes or heart disease receive treatment without shame, while those dealing with weight issues often face judgment.

“When someone is obese, they are shamed for it,” Hostin observed, adding that her cholesterol improved from 200 to 140 after using the medication.

Recently, Goldberg has had to address a different concern: fraudulent advertisements using artificial intelligence to falsely promote weight-loss products with her likeness.

During a February 2025 episode of “The View,” she warned viewers about fake Instagram ads featuring an AI-generated version of herself promoting drugs she doesn’t endorse, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t sell anything unless I say, ‘Hey it’s me, Whoopi.’ That’s how you know it’s me,” she clarified.

The reactions to Goldberg’s appearance at New York Fashion Week reflect the complex relationship society has with weight, health, and public figures. While some celebrate her achievement and note she looks younger, others worry she may have gone too far in the opposite direction, echoing the sentiment that in 2025, perhaps Whoopi shouldn’t be quite this thin.