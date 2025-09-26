‘If I Were Her Father’: Fans Say Justin Bieber Should Make Wife Hailey Cover Up After Her Revealing Bikini Pics Go Viral

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber is no longer strutting down fashion runways, but she still has folks clamoring over her glam photoshoots.

The Rhode Skin founder, 28, was recently spotted poolside for an unknown project at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood.

The beauty entrepreneur used the pool’s diving board as a catwalk as she posed in a plunging black bathing suit with strappy black stilettos. But it wasn’t her modeling skills that had people zooming in and urging her family to step in.

In one image, Hailey stood near the edge with her hands on her hips. In another, she was seated in a reclined position, one leg stretched out over the board and the other bent as she gazed upwards into the camera’s lens. A third image showed her seated upright with her feet dangling into the water.

Page Six also obtained the photos, which featured even more people sharing their reactions. One reader commented, “She looks fantastic…..a beautiful gorgeous woman….how is Bieber keeping her happy ??”

Hailey married “Yummy” singer Justin Bieber in 2018. The couple welcomed a son, Jack, in August 2024. The socialite and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin has been featured in several campaigns since becoming a mother.

Her fashion choices, though, do not always elicit compliments. This skimpy black bathing suit shoot was no exception.

“What the heck is that between her legs in photo #1?” wrote one person, who zoomed in on the diving board Hailey sat on in the photos.

Another critic scoffed, “If I were her father, I’d tell her to put some clothes on out of respect for her child (if nothing else.)”

Someone else who turned their nose up at Hailey remarked, “Doesn’t your husband make enough money so that you don’t have to expose yourself?” A third detractor commented, “Looks weird poor Justin.”

Haily began modeling as a teenager. Her résumé is stacked with high-end gigs like walking in fashion shows for Dolce & Gabbana and nailing print campaigns for YSL Beauty. In 2022, she took a break from the runway to preserve her self-esteem after receiving confidence-diminishing feedback from a casting director.

The hiatus has proven beneficial financially. That same year, she launched Rhode Skin, and in May 2025, the company was sold to e.l.f. Beauty in a $1 billion deal.