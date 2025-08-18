‘How Much Longer Until They Get the Joke?’: Fox News Tries to Mock Gavin Newsom In Live Weekend Segment, and It Backfires Bigly

Fox News attempted to troll California Gov. Gavin Newsom on live TV over the weekend, and it failed spectacularly.

Charles Hurt, the host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” and his guest, actor Joe Piscopo, took aim at a series of satirical tweets by Newsom’s press office written in Trump’s rambling, flamboyant, all-caps style.

But the joke was on them, as they unintentionally made fun of the President — and introduced Newsom’s troll campaign to a whole new audience of Fox viewers, who have been weighing in on social media.



The segment aired on Aug. 17 and was unironically captioned “Newsom’s Online Frenzy.” With Newsom’s comical X post emblazoned on the screen behind them, Hurt launched into a theatrical reading (which ultimately sounded like Trump) while Piscopo guffawed and dismissed the governor with a wave of his hand.

“They tried to mock Newsom, ended up picking the worst possible post for that, and mocking Trump even more. This is so perfect,” wrote a commenter on Threads. “How much longer until they get the joke?” wondered another.

“Fox News continues to give Gov. Gavin Newsom free publicity. Host Charlie Hurt even read Gov. Newsom’s Press Office’s post in the style of Donald Trump lol” chimed in media strategist Vince D. Monroy.

“Every time they mock Newsom, they’re implicitly mocking Trump’s ridiculous communication style,” said Republican Georgia state Rep. John L. Corbett. “The gift that keeps on giving,” quipped another.

This was one of many X posts by Newsom’s press office lampooning the President during a nationwide redistricting showdown. Newsom is leading the charge to tilt California’s Congressional map in the Democrats’ favor.

Republicans could lose more than half their seats in the state if he’s successful. According to the governor, it would help to offset a new map currently being pushed in Texas to flip five Democratic House seats to Republican control. GOP-led states, including Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, and Florida, reportedly are considering similar moves.

The Newsom blurb that Hurt reenacted in a mocking voice on “Fox & Friends Weekend” read: “’THE MAPS’ WILL END YOUR PRESIDENCY, RETAKE CONGRESS FOR THE PEOPLE, AND EXPOSE YOUR RIGGED ‘LITTLE GAME.’ MY ‘PERFECT MAPS’ ARE MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN ANYTHING IN TRUMP TOWER (WHICH MANY SAY SMELLS WEIRD).”

Hurt happened to omit the most scathing part of the tweet, however, which referenced the famous “tiny hands” meme that has haunted Trump since his first presidency. It also poked fun at Trump’s connection with Putin and reminded everyone of his KFC obsession.

“TRUMP JUST FLED THE PODIUM WITH PUTIN — NO QUESTIONS, NOTHING! TOTAL LOW ENERGY. THE MAN LOOKED LIKE HE’D JUST EATEN 3 BUCKETS OF KFC WITH VLAD. IS HE AFRAID THE PRESS WILL ASK ABOUT ME??? (AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR) AND THE FACT I ‘STOLE THE CAMERAS’ THIS WEEK WITH ‘THE MAPS’? MANY PEOPLE ARE SAYING HE BEGGED PUTIN TO HOLD HIS HANDS (TINY) ON THE WAY OUT. ADMIT IT, DONNIE J… YOU’RE TERRIFIED BECAUSE THIS WAS THE WORST WEEK OF YOUR LIFE BECAUSE OF ME, GAVIN C. NEWSOM,” it read.

Piscopo, the actor-turned-radio-host best known for his former role as a cast member of “Saturday Night Live,” wrapped up the segment by blaming Newsom for the terrible wildfires that wiped out two communities in Southern California in January, but notably, he glossed over any mention of Altadena.

“There’s not one house rebuilt after the Pacific Palisades fire… I talk to people there, Malibu: nothing. … He’s making himself more irrelevant. Especially now with Donald Trump just really showing up and bringing this Golden Age of America,” the 74-year-old stated.

As for the California redistricting, if Newsom succeeds, the Democrats could regain control of the House in 2026, potentially throwing a wrench in the works for Trump during the final two years of his term. Newsom said he would call a special election on Nov. 4, so that voters in the state can decide.