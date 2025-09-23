‘Get from My House!’: Miami Woman Charged with Attempted Murder After Shooting Intruder Who Stormed Home to ‘Beat Her A–‘ Over Boyfriend

A Miami woman is behind bars after she allegedly shot another woman who drove to her home looking for her boyfriend, who was inside at the time of the shooting.

The shooting happened on Sept. 20 outside a home in Miami Gardens.

The victim told police that she drove to 25-year-old Jahniya Meda’s home, “knowing her boyfriend was inside,” according to a police affidavit cited by WPLG.

Jahniya Meda was charged with attempted murder after a Sept. 20, 2025, shooting in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo: Facebook/Jahniya Meda)





She knocked on Meda’s door and “asked her boyfriend to come outside.”

As soon as the victim walked away from the front porch to a side gate, Meda opened the front door, stepped outside, and fired two shots at the victim, while yelling, “Get from my house!”

The shooting was reportedly caught on a Ring camera.

‘Treated Like a Criminal’: NBA’s Tyrese Haliburton Sends Donation to Michigan Boy Expelled After Taking Gun Away from Classmate, Preventing ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’

Right after the shots were fired, the victim’s boyfriend fled the home and the neighborhood in a Mercedes-Benz.

When investigators questioned him, he admitted that he was inside Meda’s bedroom when his girlfriend showed up and ran away right after the shooting.

“He explained that he did not answer the door because it was not his residence; however, Meda went to the door, and shortly thereafter he heard gunshots,” the affidavit states.

Meda told detectives that the victim came to her home, banged on her door, and yelled “that she was going to beat her a—.”

Meda confessed that she opened fire after she saw the victim “walking toward the side gate of her residence.” She also admitted that she knew who the woman was due to “a prior incident involving the same boyfriend.”

The victim sustained gunshot wounds in the “buttocks and back area,” and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Meda was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder. She’s being held without bond at a local jail.

A similar shooting happened last month in Nashville, Tennessee. Police say a woman was fatally shot by her husband’s mistress after she drove to the mistress’s home looking for her husband. An investigation revealed that when the victim stormed the house, she tried to fight the other woman, who ended up shooting her in the stomach. No charges have yet been filed in that case.