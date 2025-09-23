‘Treated Like a Criminal’: NBA’s Tyrese Haliburton Sends Donation to Michigan Boy Expelled After Taking Gun Away from Classmate, Preventing ‘Unimaginable Tragedy’

A Michigan mother is sounding off about how her 11-year-old son disarmed a classmate who brought a gun on campus, but was still expelled because he didn’t immediately notify his teachers about the incident.

Savitra McClurkin’s son, Sakir, is a seventh grader who attended Dwight Rich School of the Arts in Lansing, Michigan.

But at the tail end of the 2025 spring semester, he was kicked out following an incident in which one of his classmates brought a weapon on school grounds.

Sakir Everett was allegedly expelled from his school in Lansing, Michigan, after taking a gun from another student and disarming it. (Photo: GoFundMe)

According to WLNS and Lansing State Journal, an unloaded and disassembled gun was found on campus on May 22, toward the end of the school day. School administrators sent an alert to staff members and parents confirming the weapon had been recovered, and after some investigation, local police ended up arresting a 12-year-old boy.

McClurkin told local station WILX last week that her son spotted the boy carrying the weapon, took it, and disassembled it, then unloaded the ammo and threw away the bullets. She added that he knew how to take apart the gun because of his hunting experience.

Even though McClurkin deemed his actions heroic, the school administration didn’t see it that way. She said that because Sakir didn’t alert a teacher or staff member right away about the gun or the student, the school ultimately decided to expel him for one year.

“He didn’t want to implicate himself in it, nor did he want to tell on the person that actually brought the firearm,” McClurkin said. “Because he knows firearms aren’t supposed to be in school.”

McClurkin’s mother went to a recent Lansing School District board meeting to protest the expulsion. She said the district will decide whether to re-enroll her son within 180 days.

Sakir is now enrolled in a non-accredited online program to keep him on track, but the change has been a monumental shift for the family.

“I’m frustrated. I’m at my wits’ end. I don’t know what to do,” Savitra McClurkin told WILX.

On a GoFundMe page to raise donations to fund Sakir’s homeschooling, a family friend wrote that the sudden expulsion also forced McClurkin to take charge of Sakir’s education, which forced her to “cut back on work, creating serious financial strain on their household.”

The page states that the 11-year-old was unfairly treated even after he “acted out of courage and compassion,” and prevented “what could have been an unimaginable tragedy.”

“Instead of being recognized as a hero, Sakir is now being treated like a criminal. He has been expelled and barred from all school platforms, despite being an A/B student, a respectful young man, and an athlete who has been playing sports since he was six years old. He has never been in trouble at school before,” the GoFundMe page states.

The online fundraiser has garnered nearly $25,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, with NBA player making the top donation of $3,000.

“They are setting my child up for failure,” McClurkin said. “They’re setting him up to be a statistic, and I’ve been doing everything in my will and my power to keep him from that.”

In a statement to WILX about Sakir’s expulsion, school district officials said that after thoroughly reviewing the incident, they deemed “expulsion was necessary.”