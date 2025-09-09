‘Fired One Shot’: Tennessee Wife Looking for Cheating Husband Killed After Barging Into Mistress’ Home, Police Say

A heated confrontation between a Tennessee woman and her husband’s mistress turned lethal when one of the women fatally shot the other in the stomach.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident happened on Aug. 25 at a home on Scalf Drive in Nashville, Tennessee.

Keiona Wilson was killed on Aug. 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Facebook/Keedie Wilson)

Police say that 42-year-old Keiona Wilson drove to a home belonging to Keosha Greer. Wilson went to the house looking for her husband, who was “in a dating relationship with Greer,” according to police.

Wilson arrived to find her husband’s car parked behind Greer’s home and used her copy of the car key to move it to the front.

Afterward, she approached the home and knocked on the front door. Greer saw Wilson out front through the home’s surveillance camera and began speaking to her through the surveillance system speaker.

Authorities say both women got into a “heated argument” over the speaker about whether Wilson’s husband was inside.

When Wilson tried to force her way inside, police say that “Greer fired one shot into the storm door.”

Wilson wasn’t struck, but she eventually gained entry into the house.

Both women started physically fighting once Wilson was inside, and Greer fired off a second shot, which struck Wilson in the abdomen.

Wilson fled the home, got in her husband’s car, and drove a short distance before flagging down an officer outside a local police precinct.

She was rushed to the Skyline Medical Center, where she died.

Local law enforcement consulted with the District Attorney’s Office and decided not to file charges at this time.

“A determination of possible charges will be made after further investigation,” police wrote in a release.