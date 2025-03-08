‘She Finally Came to Her Senses’: Gabrielle Union Changes Her Tune About Going 50/50 with Husband Dwyane Wade After Years of Controversy

Actress Gabrielle Union has revealed a significant shift in her thinking about financial equality in her marriage to former NBA star Dwyane Wade.

In a recent episode of the “Balanced Black Girl” podcast hosted by wellness-minded content creator Les Alfred, the “Bring It On” star showed growth and willingness to be vulnerable about a stance that once made her a viral sensation in this candid conversation.

For years, Union has been an outspoken advocate for the 50/50 financial split in her marriage despite the significant wealth disparity between herself and Wade.

Gabrielle Union has done a radical reversal on her position on splitting bills 50/50 with her husband, Dwyane Wade. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

With an estimated net worth of $40 million compared to Wade’s $170 million, her insistence on equality raised eyebrows and sparked debates across social media.

“I famously said 50/50 or bust, right, and I meant that financially, spiritually, emotionally,” the “Riff Raff” star explained during the podcast, revealing how this rigid stance stemmed from deeper issues.

“It’s a trauma response,” Union admitted. “50/50 is I’m not going to be vulnerable enough to trust you with 100% of anything, not my heart, not my cash.”

The revelation came as the “Bad Boys II” actress reflected on her younger self while dealing with depression, a scarcity mentality and low self-esteem. After losing a good friend to metastatic breast cancer, she gained perspective on what truly matters.

This life-changing event taught her to celebrate “little wins” and “medium-sized wins,” and reminds her that “asking for help doesn’t make you helpless.”

This perspective shift led to a turning point in her marriage.

“When I started to really address that, and I was like, ‘do you want to pay the whole mortgage?’ I thought I was about to die. I had such anxiety, like I was crying, I was shaking,” Union confessed she asked her husband.

Wade’s response was illuminating: “You insisted on that… I thought it made you feel better,” she continued.

She told her husband, “It did, and right now I want to take it back.”

After trying their new way for a month, Union said, “I couldn’t. I felt like there was something blocking [me] from even swallowing or breathing. It felt crazy.” “Now it sounds crazy to be like, ‘You Mr. NBA superstar who makes a bazillion amount more of money than I do can pay the mortgage.’”

When The Shade Room shared Union’s comments, fans were quick to applaud her growth.

“Thank God she finally came to her senses. Happy for you girl!” one commented.

Others expressed relief at her evolution, “She trusted herself more than her man, now her man earned her full trust and she can allow him to take care of her. I get what she’s saying.”

Male perspectives also emerged in the comments, with one writing, “& there you have it. Women would prefer men do 100% of the finances fellas that 50/50 s—t is over with. Get ya bag right and allow her to be Vulnerable in your space & unlock the most feminine version of her.”

Some remained skeptical, pointing out Union’s role in popularizing the 50/50 approach: “The difference is 50/50 was HER idea,” and “Ain’t she the one the started this nonsense.”

One final commentator added, “I’m glad she’s seen the light because girl what were you thinking?! Especially a man who a had whole baby on you?? I wouldn’t even know how to spell the word “bill” till the day I die.”

Union and Wade share one daughter, Kaavia, who was born via surrogate. Wade has two kids, Zaire and Zaya, from previous relationships, as well as full custody of his sister Deanna Morris’ son, Dahveon.

The NBA star and Union — who began dating in 2009 — were on a break when Wade conceived a son named Xavier with Aja Metoyer. He was born in November 2013 and they got married months later in 2014.

The conversation highlighted the complexity of Union and Wade’s financial dynamics.

Wade previously revealed he was leery of start a business with Union because of their equal-stakes arrangement.

As he struggled, he resigned himself to his wife’s plan for the household, saying, “You’re not just the head of the household. We both are.”

At the time, they submitted to the public that this financial structure forced them to operate as true partners rather than adhering to traditional gender roles.

Despite previous unwavering defense of her position — even gaining support from celebrities like Cardi B, who defended the couple’s choice to split bills — the “Think Like a Man” star now embraces a new perspective of settling for paying 35 percent.

“Be open enough to know that I’m OK as his wife. He’s OK as my husband. I’m OK in this family. I’m OK in this home. I deserve it. The “Being Mary Jane” star later added, “So I’m trying to expand my heart, expand all of the notions of what vulnerability can look like. And I’m saving a lot of money.”

Union’s evolution demonstrates that financial arrangements in marriage are rarely just about money — they reflect deeper values, traumas, and growth.

Her journey from rigid insistence on equality to embracing vulnerability offers an important lesson that partnerships can evolve, and that sometimes, true strength lies in the willingness to change long-held positions.