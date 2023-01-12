50 Cent Calls Gabrielle Union’s Reasoning for Cheating on Ex-Husband as ‘Hoe Sh–‘

50 Cent calls Gabrielle Union’s reasoning for cheating on her first husband, retired NFL player Chris Howard, “H-e s–t,” and he’s standing 10 toes down on his statement.

Union went viral after explaining that she felt “entitled” to cheat in her marriage to former NFL running back Chris Howard. She said her reasoning was that she was making most of the money coming into the household at the time.

During a new interview on “BigBoyTV” with radio host Big Boy, 50 was asked to give his two cents on Union and various topics currently trending in the media. At the video’s two-minute mark, Big Boy threw out the most talked-about topic of Union’s past infidelity. Big Boy questioned if she was right to cheat or wrong for sharing her truth altogether.

“Does the breadwinner have that pass to cheat? And is it crazy coming from Gabrielle Union?” he asked.

50 said it was “crazy” hearing Union’s confession and also suggested that it shouldn’t matter which partner is making more money. The duo began discussing Oprah Winfrey, who has a net worth of $3.5 billion, while her longtime beau Stedman Graham has an estimated $10 million.

“Just saying I was the breadwinner making more money, so now he should just go with whatever I say until what If…until she go find something she like?” said 50. “And Slide?”



The “Power” co-creator went on to explain that Union’s entitlement to cheating because she makes more money was “h– s–t.”



“This is like the mentality of someone who’s a hoe because she’s saying, if you got more, got a bigger bag Big then I’ll listen. I’ll stay home,” he said. “But if the bag ain’t right, I’m out. That’s h– talk man.”

Claiming that he’s strictly referring to the “mentality” behind Union’s infidelity, the 47-year-old continued to note that there are low points in relationships where one partner might have to give a little more than usual.

In his example, the “I Get Money” rapper said, “In the event you experience a low point Big, then she has a right to go out because she’s earning more than you at that point?”



He reiterated his point, adding, “This is hoe s–t…. This is what the hoes would do.”

Earlier this month, Union was featured in an episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast with actor Dax Shepherd where she discussed having affairs while married from 2001 to 2006 to Howard. The “L.A.’s Finest” actress said that she found out about Howard’s unfaithfulness with women before they even walked down the aisle.

This prompted Union to fight fire with fire and make her ex-husband “feel this one” by cheating on him right back without remorse. She would justify her infidelity using the fact that she made the most money in their relationship.

“I just felt entitled to it, as well. I was paying all the bills. I was working my ass off, and I felt that’s what comes. It spoils the riches. Like my dad before me, whoever has the most gets to do whatever the hell they want, is what I thought,” she explained.

Union’s reveal has sparked several debates on social media. Her ex-husband has yet to respond publicly to her remarks.