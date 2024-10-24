‘Wrinkled and Withered’: Madonna Leaves Fans Grossed Out with Shocking Topless Photos While Eating Soup

Pop megastar Madonna is making headlines once again, this time with a couple of bold Instagram Story posts that have left fans stunned.

Many are asking why after almost 40 years in the business is the “Borderline” singer still trying to shock people with provocative pics that show off her body.

On Oct. 22, the 66-year-old pop icon shared two topless photos of herself enjoying a simple bowl of soup.

After posting two ultra sexy pictures, fans are suggesting Madonna cover up for the public. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

In the first snapshot, the Grammy winner is seen holding a dinner napkin strategically over her chest as she preps a spoonful of soup. In the second image, the mother of six leans in close to the bowl, her mouth wide open as she takes a slurp.

Both exude Madonna’s signature carefree attitude that kept her in headlines during a time when sexuality and nudity was extremely taboo.

Although the “Like a Prayer” singer opted for minimal clothing during the shoot, her makeup was anything but understated. She showcased bold winged eyeliner, rosy eyeshadow, faux lashes, and bronzer for a sun-kissed glow.

Her long blond braids cascaded over her shoulders, drawing attention to her striking accessories and her boobs.

Her wardrobe — if one could call it that — featured a dazzling diamond choker, diamond cross earrings, and a minimalist string-like stack of black, red, and silver bracelets, adding a touch of glamour to the casual meal.

Immediately the flicks hit the internet, with one X user reposting the pictures and calling her, “Wrinkled and withered.”

Wrinkled and withered. https://t.co/hjA8KWH5ie — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLoData) October 22, 2024

When the Daily Mail posted the pictures, many of their fans weighed in, saying that she is will do anything for attention.

“Madonna needs to realize her time has passed and accept the obvious. She had a great run and should be grateful for that,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Sad, Very, very sad. What a legacy. Competing for attention must be tough for a one time superstar.”

A third comment stated, “She has no modesty left to preserve. It left a long time ago.”

A few fans were not grossed out, with one writing, “Madonna is the Queen. She can do whatever she wants.”

Madonna did not just leave the world with yet another glimpse of cleavage, she included for her fans a deeper message about self-love and personal growth. Between the sultry shots, she shared two inspirational quotes.

One read, “Other people are not here to love us in the exact way we think they should. They are here to set up a healing ceremony at which we learn how to love ourselves” according to E!

This isn’t the first time Madonna has faced backlash for flaunting her body.

In 2019, rapper 50 Cent took aim at the singer on Instagram, sharing a photo of her and her son with a caption that read, “Hahhahaha Madonna got her ass done. Lol what the f—k is goin on.”

Two years later, in 2021, the “Wankster” rapper stumbled upon a photo of the “Papa Don’t Preach” singer posing on the floor, showcasing her rear end.

When he re-shared one of the images—which has since been deleted—he wrote, “Yo this is the funniest s—t! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63…if she doesn’t get her old a-s up. LMFAO.”

50 Cent screenshotted photo of Madonna’s Instagram to troll her. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram)

That just was not enough for her former label mate.

The “Power” executive producer continued his jabs in 2023, mocking Madonna — once the ingénue of MTV — by sharing a side-by-side comparison of her performance at London’s O2 Arena with a cartoon ant. Referring to the senior citizen’s noticeably altered booty, he captioned the post, “Who the f—k did this? She’s rich, how the h—l didn’t she get it fixed? I want the f—king doctor’s name right now. I mean d—n it, man! LOL.”

Known for sparking controversy by embracing her own self-expression and body positivity, Madonna’s latest post is a reminder that she continues to march to the beat of her own drum— while encouraging others to do the same.