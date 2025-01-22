‘Wheel of Fortune’s Ryan Seacrest Questions Contestant’s Luck After Stunning Bonus Round Triumph

Ryan Seacrest, 50, found himself in the internet’s crosshairs after insinuating a “Wheel Of Fortune” contestant cheated during the broadcast.

On Jan. 17, the longtime show’s YouTube channel published a video of a Black woman named Traci competing in the program’s Bonus Round.

Traci had to solve a 13-letter word phrase. After choosing three consonants and one vowel to help her complete the challenge, she gave the correct answer with only nine blank spaces left.

Ryan Seacrest cast doubt on “Wheel of Fortune” contestant after shocking win. (Photos: Wheel Of Fortune/YouTube)

“They go way back!” was the phrase Traci exclaimed and received applause from the live studio audience. Seacrest expressed shock at how quickly she figured out the puzzle by jokingly checking for hidden earpieces.

The former “American Idol” host said, “Congratulations. That was amazing.” He then revealed Traci won a grand total of $78,650 before asking, “How in the world did you solve that last one?”

Traci responded, “I just dug deep. I dug deep,” pointing to her brain. The winner’s husband joined her on the stage inside the Culver City, California, Sony Pictures Studios to celebrate her impressive victory.

Seacrest questioning Traci’s quick thinking and seemingly implying she had an unfair advantage was met with disapproval online.

For example, commenters spilled their thoughts on the matter in People magazine’s Instagram post about the “Wheel Of Fortune” moment with Ryan and Traci.

“Why did he do that?” one woman wondered. A more critical comment read, “Disrespectful. The truth is in the jokes.”

Another person suggested, “It was so weird that he did that… I wonder if he would have checked a man for a cheating wire had he solved the puzzle that fast.”

In contrast, a less upset commenter asked, “Why is everyone overreacting?” That led to a reply that stated, “Because that’s what people do these days.”

“If you have followed Ryan for years, he is NOT mean,” one of Seacrest’s supporters insisted. “He has a big goofy heart.”

In 2023, Seacrest confirmed he would take over the “Wheel of Fortune” hosting role from longtime frontman Pat Sajak, 78.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said in a statement shared on his Instagram page on June 27, 2023.

Sajak announced his retirement earlier that month. The Daytime Emmy Award winner remained as a consultant for the show and continued to host the “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” spinoff.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

